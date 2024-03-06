Scammer Uses Travis and Jason Kelce’s New Heights Podcast to Hijack Gabbi Tuft’s Facebook Accounts

Austin, Texas, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 2, Gabbi Tuft’s Facebook accounts were hijacked by a scammer pretending to represent Travis and Jason Kelce’s New Heights Podcast. This scammer promised Tuft a spot on a livestream series presented as a new branch of the New Heights Podcast that would be conducted through Facebook.

After scheduling Tuft’s appearance, the scammer requested to do a pre-interview meeting that was presented as an opportunity to make sure everything would run smoothly. During this meeting, he had Tuft change Facebook settings, which allowed him to clandestinely infiltrate her accounts.

Hours after this meeting, Tuft was locked out of her accounts. The scammers are continuously posting on Tuft’s account, and Tuft has had to pause her advertising through Facebook.

"I am deeply disappointed and disturbed by this deceitful act whereby individuals are capitalizing off the name recognition of one of the most high profile celebrities and podcasts right now,” stated Tuft. “It's unfortunate that individuals would exploit the trust and goodwill of others for personal gain. However, I refuse to let this setback hinder my progress. I am moving forward with resilience and determination focused on creating that ripple effect which is part of my core beliefs."

The scammer offered Tuft financial compensation for her appearance on the livestream in addition to a spot on the livestream. This sum was never transferred; instead, the scammers now have Tuft’s personal information.

These scammers took advantage of Tuft’s relevance by using the Kelce brothers’ name. Tuft is not going to let this stop her momentum. She will do everything possible to get justice for this scam and keep moving forward.

In the past, scammers have targeted fans and followers to impersonate the celebrity and arrange private chats and messages. This includes celebrities such as Bret Micheals, Blake Shelton and Dolly Parton. Unlike those situations, this Kelce Podcast scam is designed to hijack the celebrity’s account, and actually make posts as if it was the account holder themselves.

About Gabbi Tuft

Gabbi Tuft, CPT, LSN, is a forerunner and pioneer in the transgender community, a renowned professional athlete, keynote speaker and fitness coach. Gabbi has over 30 years of experience in the fitness industry and has coached over 2,000 people to success in the past 14 years. With 99% of her clients being cisgender women, Gabbi’s mission is to empower women to break free from cyclical behaviors and embrace sustainable fitness and nutrition habits, all while fostering positive neuro-associations for success, inspiring a world of women who embrace change and love themselves as the queens they are. Her goal is to create a ripple effect of empowered women who lead fulfilling lives, unlocking their true potential and celebrating their individuality.

