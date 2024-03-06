RedAwning introduces the Connected Stay™, the first completely integrated platform for 5 star hosting

Petaluma, CA, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedAwning, the only all inclusive hospitality platform for homeowners, property managers, and independent hotels, is thrilled to introduce its completely integrated, personalized and automated Connected Stay platform. RedAwning’s Connected Stay platform encompasses a complete suite of automated communications and property device solutions for seamless and efficient 5 star guest experiences. The Connected Stay platform complements, and is fully integrated with, RedAwning’s unique one platform all channels solution for marketing, optimization, channel management, reservations and payments, such that hosts of all kinds can now achieve the highest occupancy and ROI in the industry on bookings combined with the lowest operating costs in the industry, all while offering premium guest stays. This comprehensive solution suite consolidates every aspect of property management into a single, user-friendly portal, setting a new standard for convenience and efficiency, without the nickel and dime fees of traditional SAAS models.

The Connected Stay platform delivers unparalleled efficiency and hospitality by including:

A unified messaging platform that integrates via API with every major travel channel, and supports text and email with guests outside of channel platforms, all from one central portal as well as major PMS platforms that connect to RedAwning.

Completely personalized and customizable automated messaging, from inquiry through repeat stay, with delivery automation based on preset triggers.

Automatic team communications related to each stay, including cleaners, maintenance staff and any other participants in creating a great stay.

Automatic Digital lock setting for guests, covering every major lock brand, including Yale, Kwikset, Schlage, IglooHome, August, Lockly, Wyze and many more.

Automatic digital thermostat setting to ensure guest comfort upon arrival and energy conservation upon departure, covering major digital thermostat brands such as Nest and Ecobee.



“The Connected Stay was a long term vision our tech team was able to deliver much faster than expected. As a host myself, I’ve witnessed firsthand the dramatic time savings for guest and cleaner communications, and lock and thermostat management, and also a boost in guest repeat stay rates, thanks to automated post-stay communication facilitated by this technology,” said Tim Choate, CEO of RedAwning and a Superhost. “Property managers using our Connected Stay platform are creating their own new personalized communications, automatically setting their locks and thermostats to save their team time and provide energy savings for their hosts, and also managing all communications to guests across all channels in a centralized way.”

Discover the Future of Property Management with RedAwning

To explore the full range of services provided by RedAwning and to learn how the “Connected Stay” platform can transform your property management experience, visit https://host.redawning.com/property-management.

ABOUT REDAWNING

RedAwning is the ultimate platform solution for lodging success, offering global marketing reach and a complete suite of tools and solutions to boost revenue and enhance guest experiences effortlessly. Our industry leadership in channel management, coupled with robust propriety optimization strategies and automated tools, ensures maximum visibility and bookings for lodging providers of all types. With 12 years of data, a million data points a month, and a portfolio of 20,000+ properties, RedAwning consistently achieves reservation results 25% to 200% higher than those working independently or via any other provider.

We present the largest multi-client inventory of short term lodging to every premier travel channel, including Airbnb, Vrbo, Booking.com, Expedia, Google Travel, HomeToGo, Hotels.com, Trivago, Ski.com, Whimstay, Hopper, Homes & Villas by Marriott, Hyatt Homes & Hideaways, and many others. This extensive network grants us unique access to data, upcoming changes and innovative solutions not available to individual hosts or independent property managers.

RedAwning goes beyond being a platform; we are a strategic partner for success, catering to vacation rental owners, property managers, inns, B&Bs, and independent hotels and resorts, and we deliver the highest bookings and ROI in the industry.