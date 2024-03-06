Gluten Free Food Market to cross $27.8 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The gluten free food market valuation is projected to reach USD 27.8 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The expansion of gluten-free product offerings in supermarkets and specialty stores coupled with the rising consumer demand for allergen-friendly and free-from foods will drive the industry growth. With more retailers stocking their shelves with diverse gluten-free options, consumers with gluten sensitivities, celiac disease, and those seeking healthier alternatives are finding it easier to access these products. The emerging trend of increased product availability is also pushing the consumer preference for allergen-friendly foods.

The growing focus of several businesses on embracing innovations and broadening their offerings by introducing cutting-edge products for enhancing product portfolios will contribute to the gluten free food market growth. For instance, in February 2024, GOODLES introduced its inaugural gluten-free items, GLUTEN FREE VEGAN BE HEROES and GLUTEN FREE CHEDDY MAC, rich in nutrients. These mac and cheese options boast of protein, fiber, prebiotics, and 21 plant-based nutrients.

The gluten free food market from the cereals and snacks product segment will gain considerable share of the gluten free food industry till 2032, fueled by increasing consumer demand for convenient, on-the-go options. With the rising awareness of gluten intolerance and celiac disease, more individuals are seeking gluten-free alternatives in their daily snacks and breakfast choices. Cereals and snacks offer a diverse range of options, from granola bars to crispy rice treats, for catering to various tastes and preferences within the gluten-free community. The ease of accessibility and versatility will drive the segment expansion.

Gluten free food industry from the e-retailers segment will demonstrate a notable rate up to 2032. The growth can be credited to the convenience and accessibility offered by online platforms for purchasing gluten-free products. With more consumers turning to digital shopping for its ease and wide product availability, e-retailers are providing a diverse range of gluten-free options at competitive prices. Additionally, the ability to read reviews and compare products online is also enhancing the consumer confidence in gluten-free purchases.

North America gluten free food market will register a significant CAGR between 2024 and 2032. This can be attributed to the heightened awareness of gluten-related health concerns, the growing number of diagnosed cases of celiac disease, and an expanding gluten-free product range in supermarkets as well as specialty stores. Moreover, the presence of a robust food industry infrastructure across the region is also supporting the production and distribution of gluten-free food items, adding to the industry growth.

Conagra Brands, Inc., General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., Hero Group AG, Seitz Glutenfrei, Wheafree, Dr. Schar AG, Silky Yay Foods, Boulder Brands, Prima Foods, Pinnacle Foods, Inc., CEREALTO, True Foods, Glutafin, and Enjoy Life Foods, are some of the prominent gluten free food industry players. These companies are expanding their global foothold by investing in R&D activities to introduce innovative gluten-free products for catering to diverse consumer preferences. Additionally, partnerships and collaborations with retailers and online platforms are assayed by them for enhancing their market reach. For instance, in May 2022, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) unveiled a range of affordable gluten-free millet products suitable for all ages.

