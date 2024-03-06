Cryostat Market is Anticipated to Exhibit a Valuation of US$4.4 Bn in 2030, Thriving at A CAGR of 5.2% Between 2023 to 2030.

London, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global cryostat market is forecasted to reveal a substantial surge, reaching a valuation of US$4.4 Bn by 2030, marking a considerable increase from the US$3.1 Bn attained in 2022. This growth is driven by a projected impressive CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030, indicates a recently published report by Fairfield Market Research.

Cryostats play a critical role in cryopreservation, preserving biological samples at ultra-low temperatures for long-term storage. With advancements in regenerative medicine, stem cell research, and personalized medicine, there's a growing need for cryogenic storage solutions, driving the demand for cryostats equipped with precise temperature control and storage capacity.

The cryostat market is growing due to its vital role in enabling low-temperature research and applications across diverse fields, including healthcare, materials science, and quantum computing. Advancements in research and emerging technologies drive the demand for precise temperature control and cryogenic capabilities, fuelling market growth.

Superconducting cryostats are innovative devices in the cryostat market, maintaining ultra-low temperatures for applications like quantum computing and particle physics. They employ superconducting materials and advanced cooling techniques, enabling the creation of stable, energy-efficient environments critical for research and technology development at the forefront of scientific discovery.

Cryogenic insulation materials are key innovations in the cryostat market. These materials, such as aerogels and multilayer insulation, significantly improve cryostat efficiency by reducing heat transfer and thermal losses, allowing for the maintenance of ultra-low temperatures essential for various scientific and industrial applications, including space exploration and scientific research.

Key Takeaways

North America has captured the notable market share in the cryostat market due to its advanced healthcare and research infrastructure, prominent semiconductor industry.

The healthcare application has captured the significant market share in the cryostat market due to its critical role in histology and pathology laboratories for medical diagnostics.

Asia Pacific is experiencing the highest CAGR in the cryostat market due to its expanding healthcare sector, burgeoning semiconductor industry.





Insights into Segmentation Analysis

Dewars System Component at the Forefront

Dewars system components have captured the notable market share in the cryostat market because of their fundamental role in cryogenic temperature management and storage.

Dewars are essential for storing and transporting cryogenic fluids and samples in various applications, from medical diagnostics to scientific research. Their reliability, safety, and efficiency in maintaining ultra-low temperatures make them a cornerstone component.

Advancements in dewar technology, including the development of specialised dewars for different applications, have further solidified their dominant position in the market.

High vacuum pump system controllers play a vital role in achieving and maintaining the required vacuum conditions in cryostat systems. They play a crucial part in ensuring the proper functioning of cryostats, especially in advanced applications like quantum computing and materials research.

The growing demand for precise control and automation in cryogenic experiments and processes is driving the adoption of advanced high vacuum pump system controllers, leading to the highest CAGR in the market.





Closed-cycle Crystals Lead the Way

Closed-cycle cryostats have captured the significant market share in the cryostat market due to their versatility, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. These cryostats utilse closed-cycle refrigeration systems, eliminating the need for cryogenic liquids and minimising maintenance.

This type of cryostats is well-suited for a wide range of applications, including materials research, medical diagnostics, and superconducting technology. Their ease of operation and reduced operational costs make them a preferred choice for many industries, contributing to their dominant market position.

Multistage cryostats, on the other hand, are expected to due to their ability to achieve extremely low temperatures and precise thermal control. These cryostats are in demand for cutting-edge research in quantum computing, material science, and condensed matter physics.

The capacity of these cryostats to maintain stable cryogenic conditions for extended periods and accommodate diverse experimental set-ups positions them as a preferred choice for advanced research applications, resulting in the highest CAGR in the market.

Healthcare Industry Leads Adoption Trail

The healthcare application has captured the largest market share in the cryostat market due to its critical role in medical diagnostics, particularly in histology and pathology laboratories. Cryostats are essential for preparing thin tissue sections for accurate disease diagnosis.

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing demand for early and precise diagnostics drive their adoption. Additionally, advancements in cryostat technology, such as improved temperature control and automation, enhance their efficiency in healthcare applications, solidifying their dominant market position.

The aerospace sector is likely to be experiencing the highest CAGR in the cryostat market due to its increasing use of cryostats in research, testing, and development of aerospace technologies.

Cryostats are crucial for simulating extreme cold conditions that aircraft and spacecraft encounter, aiding in the development and testing of materials, components, and propulsion systems. As aerospace innovation continues to expand, the demand for cryostats in this sector grows, contributing to the highest CAGR in the market.

Key Report Highlights

Cryostats find applications across a wide range of industries, including healthcare, research laboratories, material science, aerospace, and energy.

The demand for cryostats optimized for cooling superconducting devices is fueled by the growing interest in superconducting technologies across various industries.

There is a growing need for cryogenic storage solutions, driving the demand for cryostats equipped with precise temperature control and storage capacity.





Insights into Regional Analysis

North America Holds an Impressive Share

North America has captured the significant market share in the cryostat market due to several key factors. The region boasts advanced healthcare and research infrastructure, including medical diagnostics and life sciences laboratories, which drive substantial demand for cryostats in applications like histology and tissue analysis.

North America is home to key players in the semiconductor and electronics industries, where cryostats are used for materials research and testing. Robust investments in research and development, coupled with government funding for scientific projects, fuel the adoption of advanced cryostat technologies.

Stringent quality standards and regulatory requirements in the region ensure the reliability and safety of cryostat systems, bolstering their market presence in North America.





Expanding Healthcare Sector Drives Demand for Cryostats in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific's expanding healthcare sector, including medical research and diagnostics, drives demand for cryostats. The semiconductor and electronics industries are flourishing, leading to increased utilisation of cryostats for materials testing and research.

Increasing investments in scientific research, coupled with a burgeoning biotechnology sector, contribute to the rising demand. Furthermore, initiatives promoting research and development in countries like China, and India are propelling the adoption of advanced cryostat technologies, resulting in the highest CAGR in the Asia Pacific region.

Key Companies Profiled in the Global Cryostat Market

Scientifica Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Cryomech Inc.

Janis Research Company, LLC

Advanced Research Systems, Inc.

HICO Group

Advanced Technology Inc.

Riber Group

Iwatani Corporation

JPK Instruments AG

Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH

Oxford Instruments plc

CryoConcepts LP

Quorum Technologies Ltd

Bluefors Oy





