North America Corrugated Packaging Market Report 2024-2028: Growing Integration of Smart Technologies, RFID Tags and Embedded Sensors Sees New Era of Efficiency and Innovation

The corrugated packaging market in North America is expected to witness a significant hike, with projections of USD 19.54 billion growth during the 2023-2028 period.

The booming e-commerce sector and an elevated demand for sustainable packaging solutions are primary catalysts propelling the North American corrugated packaging market to new heights. This comprehensive analysis encapsulates a blend of market size estimations, forecasts, trends, growth stimulants, and vendor insights, shedding light on approximately 25 leading market contributors.

Segmentation insights emphasize the prominent applications underpinning market expansion, including food and beverages, electronics, transport, and more.

Product-wise, the diverse offerings in the market range from corrugated boxes to folding boxboards, each experiencing their own spectrum of demand.

Technological adoptions such as digital printing and advancements in automation lead the narrative for contemporary market evolution.

The inclination towards integrating smart technologies - like RFID tags and embedded sensors - is minting a new era of efficiency and innovation in the corrugated packaging industry. Simultaneously, the shift towards circular economy principles and on-demand packaging solutions foreshadows a robust demand trajectory.

Analysts have curated a deep-dive industry analysis report that maps out the North American corrugated packaging market dynamics, sizing, and forecasts while bringing to light the infrastructural anatomy shaped by influential vendors.

Strategic planning is at the forefront of the report's vendor analysis, aiming to empower clients to achieve an advantageous market stance. Emerging trends and potential challenges have also been methodically evaluated to guide companies in capitalizing on upcoming growth opportunities.

The report assembles an expansive competitive panorama, underscoring key players’ strategic positioning in the market. The analysis provides an insightful vendor landscape and accumulates a plethora of qualitative and quantitative data that forecast market growth with precision.

The corrugated packaging market in North America is segmented as below:

By Application

Food and beverages

Electronics and electricals

Transport and logistics

Others

By Product

Corrugated box

Folding boxboard

Companies Profiled

Domtar.

DS Smith

Graphic Packaging Holding

Hood Packaging

Huhtamaki

International Paper Co.

Koch Industries Inc.

Kruger Inc.

Menasha Corp.

Mondi Plc

Nefab AB

Nippon Paper Industries

Packaging Corp. of America

Rengo Co. Ltd.

Sealed Air Corp.

Smurfit Kappa

Sonoco Products Co.

Stora Enso Oyj

Viking Packaging

