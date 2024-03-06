Aza Fashions Spotlights the Talent of India’s Ateliers, Offering the Best of Indian Ethnic Wear to the Global Stage

Mumbai, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mumbai, Maharashtra -

Aza Fashions is one of the leading global designer destinations, showcasing Indian ethnic wear and luxurious couture for women, men, and kids.

With an unwavering commitment to curating the finest of Indian design, Aza Fashions continues to redefine luxury fashion on a global scale. The brand stands as an avid proponent of Indian couture, offering a wide selection of eclectic styles from 1500+ designers across India.

Aza’s essence lies in presenting the latest designer styles from top Indian couturiers such as Sabyasachi, Tarun Tahiliani, Seema Gujral, Amit Aggarwal, Varun Bahl, and Rahul Mishra among others. For the fashion connoisseur, the brand also represents a gateway to the most sublime pieces from up & coming designers such as Basanti – Kapde aur Koffee, Mulmul, Masumi Mewawalla and many more.

From traditional Indian ethnic wear and exquisite bridal couture to contemporary fusion pieces, trendy party dresses and menswear, the meticulously curated collection at Aza caters to diverse styles and preferences. Along with an extensive range of designer clothing, the platform is also a haven for luxury shoppers of statement accessories and jewelry.

Indian wedding ceremonies encompass a series of events such as the haldi, mehendi, cocktail party, and reception; Aza Fashions is the perfect ally for each of these occasions with its extensive wedding store. Hosting a range of collections that are carefully curated for brides, grooms, bridesmaids, groomsmen and all wedding guests. The wedding store includes a huge variety of bridal lehengas, sarees, sherwanis, accessories, and jewelry.

Be it for the colorful festivities of Holi, graceful celebrations of Eid, radiant glow of Diwali, or the cheerful spirit of Christmas, the brand boasts an extensive array of handpicked occasion-wear styles that capture the essence of every celebration with unparalleled finesse.

Aza Fashions takes pride in its exclusive private labels, including Ariyana Couture and Alaya Advani. These brands cater to both Indian and Western sensibilities in men's and women's designer wear categories, offering artfully crafted styles designed in-house to suit every occasion.

Established in 2005 with a flagship store in Mumbai, Aza has since expanded its presence to include three stores in Mumbai and Delhi each, and one each in Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad. This strategic expansion underscores Aza's commitment to making its unparalleled offerings even more accessible to discerning patrons across India.

Beyond its physical presence, Aza maintains a robust online platform that caters to customers worldwide. Through its user-friendly website and mobile app, one can effortlessly explore a vast selection of designs, select their preferred attire, and enjoy the convenience of doorstep delivery aided by top-class customer support, swift delivery services, and hassle-free returns.

Find more details at: https://www.azafashions.com/

Aza's commitment to providing a seamless online shopping experience transcends geographical boundaries, ensuring that luxury fashion is accessible to all.

The Aza Magazine, the brand's free digital publication keeps its clientele abreast with the latest trends in Indian luxury fashion. Celebrities such as Diana Penty, Kajal Aggarwal, Dia Mirza, Mrunal Thakur, Hina Khan, and Neha Dhupia have featured on the cover.

About the Company:

Aza Fashions is dedicated to promoting emerging talent alongside established designers. Through its platform, aspiring designers can showcase their creativity and innovation, thereby fostering a culture of inclusivity and collaboration within the fashion industry. This commitment to nurturing talent ensures that Aza Fashions remains at the forefront of innovation, constantly pushing boundaries and redefining the landscape of Indian craftsmanship. Aza operates nine physical stores in Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad, and an online platform that brings the allure of Indian ethnic wear to the global market.

