Chairman of EPOW Honored as Outstanding Entrepreneur in Guizhou Province for Significant Contributions to Cultivating Technology Talent

ZIBO, China, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (“Sunrise”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”) (NASDAQ: EPOW), announced today that Mr. Haiping Hu, Chairman, was awarded the esteemed title of "Outstanding Entrepreneur of Guizhou Province" for the years 2021-2023. The event, graced by senior officials including Guizhou Provincial governors, underscored Mr. Hu's exceptional leadership and contributions to the regional business landscape. In a parallel recognition of talent and dedication, Ms. Xianyan Zha, a high-level specialist at the Sunrise New Energy Research Center, was acknowledged as the "Rising Talent" in Qianxinan Prefecture by the Department of Human Resources and Social Security. Prior to this, the General Manager of the Company was honored as an "Elite Talent," while the Deputy General Manager was recognized as a "Key Talent" in the same domain of Qianxinan Prefecture.

As of December 30, 2023,Sunrise has nurtured a cadre of exceptional individuals, including 1 research institute director, 3 management and technical personnel with approved intermediate professional titles, and 67 technical innovation researchers. Notably, the Company has achieved an impressive 80% proportion of locally groomed talents, further solidifying its commitment to regional development.

“Sunrise places paramount importance on talent cultivation, particularly in the realm of technological innovation.” remarked Mr. Hu Haiping, Chairman of the Company, “Throughout the period of 2021-2023, a total of 198 individuals from the company participated in intellectual property training. In tandem, our technical personnel collectively applied for 56 patents, with 27 patents already granted, including 24 invention patents, 2 utility model patents, and 1 international patent in Japan. The industrialization and sales revenue from related patented products have surpassed $90 million USD.”

Headquartered in Zibo, Shandong Province, China, Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd., through its joint venture, is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries. The Company’s joint venture is constructing a 260,543 ㎡ manufacturing plant in Guizhou Province, China. The plant runs on inexpensive electricity from renewable sources, which helps to make Sunrise New Energy a low-cost and low–environmental-impact producer of graphite anode material. Mr. Haiping Hu, the founder and CEO of the Company, is a major pioneer for the graphite anode industry in China starting from 1999. The Company’s management team is also composed of experts with years of experiences and strong track-records of success in the graphite anode industry. In addition, the Company also operates a knowledge sharing platform in China. For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.su nrisenewenergy.com . The Company also maintains a Twitter account (@sunrisenewener1) to keep investors up to date on the latest development of the Company.

