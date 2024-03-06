Fiducius Reaches Milestone: 1,000th Customer's Student Loans Forgiven

Cincinnati, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiducius a leading financial services provider dedicated to easing the burden of student loan debt, is proud to announce a significant milestone: the forgiveness of student loans for our 1,000th customer.

Reaching this milestone is a testament to our commitment to helping individuals achieve financial freedom and pursue their dreams without the weight of student debt holding them back. Since our inception, we have provided innovative solutions and personalized assistance to those struggling with the challenges of student loans.

“Our mission has always been to empower individuals to take control of their financial future," said Jim Zedella, CEO of Fiducius. "Reaching our 1,000th forgiven loan is a remarkable achievement, and we are honored to have been able to make a positive impact on the lives of so many individuals."

We are thrilled to announce the forgiveness of our 1,000th customer, Amanda P. who is an educator with Michigan K-12 schools. The forgiveness of her student loans represents more than just financial relief; it symbolizes a new beginning, free from the constraints of debt and full of possibilities.

"It's incredibly comforting to finally shake off the weight of student loans,” shared Amanda P, an educator in the Michigan K-12 schools. “This newfound financial freedom has opened opportunities to save for the future and tackle other expenses. Fiducius consistently delivers prompt and helpful responses, with a friendly and accommodating demeanor, making them a delight to collaborate with.”

At Fiducius, we understand that the burden of student loan debt can be overwhelming, and we are committed to providing innovative solutions to help individuals overcome this challenge. Whether through loan forgiveness programs, refinancing options, or personalized repayment plans, we are here to support our clients every step of the way.

For more information about Fiducius and our services, please visit getfiducius.com

About Fiducius:

Providing student loan and education assistance benefits since 2011, Fiducius enables employers to achieve recruiting, retention, and productivity goals, while empowering employees to achieve financial wellness. Fiducius offers a complete range of voluntary and employer sponsored benefits, including Loan Relief, Loan Contribution, and Tuition Reimbursement. Its proprietary Student Loan Financial Planning service combines expert Advisors and advanced technology to ensure all employees can move forward with the best option for their unique situations. Fiducius has worked with more than 2,500 employers, including 125 healthcare systems, hospitals, and providers. For more information, visit: www.getfiducius.com