H3M Environmental appoints Nick Gautreau as President and Expands Leadership Team

CALGARY, Alberta, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H3M Environmental Ltd. (“H3M”) is excited to announce the appointment of Nick Gautreau as President. Celebrating its 5th anniversary in 2023, H3M has marked a significant milestone. Since its inception in 2018, Nick has been instrumental in shaping the foundation of H3M, contributing significantly to its current success. His leadership and guidance have been invaluable to the organization. In his new role, Nick will continue to be accountable for strategic direction, financial health, and shaping H3M’s corporate culture.



“We’ve experienced remarkable growth at H3M over the past 24 months across all our service lines. This growth has led us to expand our leadership team and pass the torch from ownership to management,” explained Doug Bedard, Director of H3M. “Under Nick’s leadership, the team has established a robust foundation that sets us up for sustained success and growth across multiple provinces beyond 2024. As owners, it’s our responsibility to empower and mentor our teammates, enabling them to step into leadership roles and contribute to the ongoing growth of the business,” he emphasized.

As part of the appointment, Nick will be accompanied by Cam Kryway, who will assume the position of Vice President, and Alek Ozegovic, who will become General Manager of H3M effective immediately.

“Cam joined us in 2023 to help the organization navigate normal growing pains. He supported improving client servicing, project execution, and resource utilization. He will now be instrumental in leading the team out of the Calgary Head Office and accountable for all aspects of operations, sales, and marketing,” said Nick. His prior experience in these areas will be essential in allowing H3M to hit its short- and long-term growth targets.

Alek joined the H3M team in 2022 with a focus on revamping our Quality Management Plan and implementing project specific policies and procedures to enhance project delivery for our clients. In his new role, he will be accountable for providing leadership and guidance to each of our service line managers, focusing on project execution and client servicing. “Alek possesses a deep understanding of our business, particularly the nuances and intricacies of project deliverables. He demonstrates proactive leadership, overseeing our Project Controls and GIS teams while implementing improvements to streamline processes and procedures. We are enthusiastic about his collaboration with our service line leaders to enhance optimizations and assurances further,” stated Cam.

With these changes, H3M is well-positioned for 2024 and beyond. “As an organization, we have ambitious goals for this year and will continue expanding our service offering and geographic reach. Our focus will continue to be on client servicing and investing in our people and culture,” added Nick.

About H3M Environmental

Operating across Western Canada, H3M Environmental employs nearly 100 teammates, with offices in Calgary, Grande Prairie, and Fort St. John, providing environmental, archaeology, and regulatory expertise. H3M supports clients in the upstream and midstream oil and gas, municipal, renewables, utilities, forestry, and commercial/industrial sectors, as well as Indigenous partners. As a full-scale service provider, H3M delivers archaeology, pre-construction planning, applications and permitting, biophysical assessments, construction monitoring, post-construction restoration, reclamation, remediation, and environmental drilling services across these sectors.