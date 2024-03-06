HALLADOR ENERGY COMPANY TO ANNOUNCE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2023 RESULTS

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hallador Energy announced today that the company's fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results will be released after the market closes on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.



Hallador Energy will host a conference call to discuss its results on Thursday, March 14, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. EST. The call will be webcast live on their website at www.halladorenergy.com under events and will be available for a limited time.