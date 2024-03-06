IO Biotech Announces Acceptance of Abstract to be Presented at the 2024 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

New nonclinical data strengthen evidence of individual contribution of IO102 and IO103 in controlling tumor growth



NEW YORK, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IO Biotech (Nasdaq: IOBT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccines based on its T-win® platform, today announced that an abstract has been accepted for presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2024 (AACR 2024), taking place April 5-10, 2024 in San Diego, CA. The poster will include nonclinical data related to IO Biotech’s lead therapeutic cancer vaccine candidate, IO102-IO103, currently being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 study.

“We are excited with our new nonclinical data clearly demonstrating how the dual antigen vaccine IO102-IO103 differentially contribute to the anti-tumor effect: while IO102 treatment results in the reduction of the immune suppression in the TME, IO103 appears to impact by enhancement of T effector function,” said Mai-Britt Zocca, Ph.D., President and CEO of IO Biotech. “These findings further support the potential that co-administration of the dual antigen vaccine IO102-IO103 can benefit patients due to its impact on two separate immune resistance pathways, IDO1 and PD-L1, respectively.”

Presentation Details

Poster Title: Immune modulatory cancer vaccines against IDO1 and PD-L1 trigger distinct pathways and cooperatively reduce tumor growth in preclinical models

Session Title: Vaccines, Antigens, and Antigen Presentation 1

Session Date and Time: Tuesday Apr 9, 2024 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Location: Poster Section 5

Poster Board Number: 5

Poster Abstract Number: 4094



About IO102-IO103

IO102-IO103 is an investigational off-the-shelf therapeutic cancer vaccine designed to kill both tumor cells and immune-suppressive cells in the tumor microenvironment (TME) by stimulating activation and expansion of T cells against indoleamine 2,3-dioxygenase (IDO) and/or programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) cells. The company is currently conducting a pivotal Phase 3 trial (IOB-013/KN-D18; NCT05155254) investigating IO102-IO103 in combination with pembrolizumab versus pembrolizumab alone in patients with advanced melanoma, a Phase 2 basket trial (IOB-022/KN-D38; NCT05077709) investigating IO102-IO103 in combination with pembrolizumab as first line treatment in patients with solid tumors, and a Phase 2 basket trial (IOB-032/PN-E40; NCT05280314) investigating IO102-IO103 in combination with pembrolizumab as neo-adjuvant/adjuvant treatment of patients with solid tumors.

The clinical trials are sponsored by IO Biotech and conducted in collaboration with Merck and Merck is supplying pembrolizumab. IO Biotech maintains global commercial rights to IO102-IO103.

KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA.

About the IOB-013/KN-D18 Pivotal Phase 3 Clinical Trial

IOB-013/KN-D18 (Clinical Trials.gov: NCT05155254) is an open label, randomized Phase 3 clinical trial of IO102-IO103 in combination with pembrolizumab versus pembrolizumab alone in patients with previously untreated, unresectable or metastatic (advanced) melanoma, being conducted in collaboration with Merck. Patients have been enrolled from centers across the United States, Europe, Australia, Turkey, Israel and South Africa. The primary endpoint of the study is progression free survival. Biomarker analyses will also be conducted. IO Biotech is sponsoring the Phase 3 trial and Merck is supplying pembrolizumab. IO Biotech maintains global commercial rights to IO102-IO103.

About IO Biotech

IO Biotech is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccines based on its T-win® platform. The T-win platform is based on a novel approach to cancer vaccines designed to activate T cells to target the immunosuppressive cells in the tumor microenvironment. IO Biotech is advancing its lead cancer vaccine candidate, IO102-IO103, in clinical trials, and additional pipeline candidates through preclinical development. Based on positive Phase 1/2 first line metastatic melanoma data, IO102-IO103, in combination with pembrolizumab, has been granted a breakthrough therapy designation for the treatment of advanced melanoma by the US Food and Drug Administration. IO Biotech is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark and has US headquarters in New York, New York.

For further information, please visit www.iobiotech.com.

