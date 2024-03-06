NeoGames Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

– Full Year 2023 Revenues and Share of NPI Revenues Interest total $254.6 million –

– Full Year 2023 Net Loss of $18.3 million and Adjusted Net Income, after taking effect of the amortization of Aspire intangibles, was $12.8 million –

– Full Year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA total $76.2 million, an increase of 39.8% year-over-year –

– Expected Timeline for Completion of the Aristocrat Business Combination during the second quarter 2024 –

LUXEMBOURG, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS) (“NeoGames” or the “Company”), a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery and iGaming solutions, announced today financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

Moti Malul, Chief Executive Officer of NeoGames, said: “We are very pleased with the progress we made during the fourth quarter and during the entire year of 2023, progressing our strategic goals and working to complete our merger with Aristocrat Leisure, which we announced last May. We continue to see strong growth across our business lines, as three of our four segments, including iLottery, Games, and Sports, all demonstrated strong double-digit growth in 2023.

Our iLottery business continues to show strong growth, increasing 11.1% during the quarter and 22.4% for the full year 2023, with further room to run.

We just launched our market leading eInstants with the North Carolina Education Lottery, where the launch has demonstrated significant early success, mirroring trends we saw when we first launched our eInstants product in Virginia. We also signed a two-year extension with the North Carolina Education Lottery, further cementing this valuable partnership. In another exciting development, NeoPollard Interactive was awarded a new ten-year contract to provide our turn-key iLottery solutions to the West Virginia Lottery, which is expected to launch during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Our Pariplay business also saw excellent growth, signing several major new operators during the quarter including Hard Rock Digital, DraftKings and bet365.

Subsequent to quarter-end, we are also excited with our planned launch in Tennessee in the coming weeks with Action 24/7, Aspire’s first U.S. customer to go live with online sports betting.

We are focused on achieving sustainable growth and remain encouraged by the interest and pipeline in the U.S. market for our iGaming offering. As we look ahead, we will maintain our focus on investing in the execution of our recently announced partnerships and product enhancements. These efforts will further strengthen our capabilities and position us to capitalize on the meaningful growth opportunities across our business as the market continues to evolve.”

Malul continued, “We continue to make progress towards completing our merger with Aristocrat Leisure and continue to receive the regulatory approvals required to close. We currently expect we will be able to obtain the remaining regulatory approvals by the end of April and should that happen we see a path to close during May.” Malul stated. “In the meantime, we remain dedicated to elevating the iGaming landscape, capitalizing on opportunities, and diligently executing on our strategic objectives for the benefit of all stakeholders.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

The total of Revenues and the Company’s share of NPI revenues was $64.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $83.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2022. These figures reflect accounting for the majority of Aspire Core revenues on a net basis in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to historical figures in the fourth quarter of 2022, which were prepared on a gross basis, prompted by new commercial terms in certain Aspire Core contracts which went into effect on January 1, 2023. If iGaming revenues had been accounted for on a gross basis for the Aspire Core, the total of Revenue and the Company’s share in NPI revenues would have been $95.2 million, which would have reflected 14.5% year-over-year growth when measured in reporting currency. In addition to accounting for the new commercial terms, current year results reflect continued growth in the Company’s iLottery, Games and Sports business lines, partially offset by a slowdown in Aspire Core revenues due to regulatory changes in the United Kingdom and a temporary pause in operations in Germany prior and due to the Company obtaining its local license to operate.

iLottery revenues were $14.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $14.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2022, representing a decrease of (0.4)% year-over-year. In addition, the Company’s share in NPI revenues was $17.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $14.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 22.9% year-over-year. The total of NeoGames’ iLottery revenue plus the Company’s share of NPI revenues during the fourth quarter of 2023 was $31.6 million, up 11.1% year-over-year, primarily driven by continued positive growth trend across most major accounts as well as by very strong performance of new game launches by NeoGames Studio.

iGaming revenues were $33.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. These figures reflect accounting for the majority of Aspire Core revenues on a net basis compared to historical figures which were prepared on a gross basis, prompted by new commercial terms in certain Aspire Core contracts which went into effect on January 1, 2023. If iGaming revenues had been accounted for on a gross basis for the Aspire Core, total revenue would have been $63.7 million for iGaming primarily driven by continued growth in Games and Sports business lines, partially offset by a slowdown in Aspire Core revenues due to regulatory changes in the United Kingdom and a temporary pause in operations in Germany prior to the Company recently securing its local license to operate, which would have reflected 16.2% year-over-year growth when measured in reporting currency.

Net loss was $(6.1) million, or $(0.18) per share, during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to a net loss of $(0.8) million, or $(0.02) per share, during the fourth quarter of 2022. Net loss during the fourth quarter of 2023 was mainly due to costs attributed to the Aristocrat transaction and the amortization attributable to the Aspire business combination, income tax expenses and interest and finance related expenses.

Adjusted net income 1 was $1.7 million, or $0.05 per share, during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $7.3 million, or $0.22 per share, during the fourth quarter of 2022.

was $1.7 million, or $0.05 per share, during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $7.3 million, or $0.22 per share, during the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA¹ was $18.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $18.1 million during the fourth quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 0.4% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA results slightly increased during the quarter compared to the prior year, mainly due to good performance of the iLottery and the sports business lines, offset primarily by the Aspire Core business due to several factors related to the adaptation of regulatory changes as well as changes in partner mix.

Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights

The total of Revenues and the Company’s share of NPI revenues was $254.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $210.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. These figures reflect accounting for the majority of Aspire Core revenues on a net basis for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to historical figures during the year ended December 31, 2022, which were prepared on a gross basis, prompted by new commercial terms in certain Aspire Core contracts which went into effect on January 1, 2023. If iGaming revenues had been accounted for on a gross basis for the Aspire Core, the total of Revenue and the Company’s share in NPI revenues would have been $351.3 million, which would have reflected 15.2% year-over-year growth when measured in reporting currency. In addition to accounting for the new commercial terms, current year results reflect continued growth in the Company’s iLottery, Games and Sports business lines, partially offset by a slowdown in Aspire Core revenues due to regulatory changes in the United Kingdom and a temporary pause in operations in Germany prior to the Company recently securing its local license to operate. In addition to growth in our business lines, the strong comparison to the prior year is also due to partial year results from the Aspire business, as our acquisition completed on June 16, 2022.

iLottery revenues were $57.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $53.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, representing an increase of 6.3% year-over-year. In addition, the Company’s share in NPI revenues was $63.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $44.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, representing an increase of 41.8% year-over-year. The total of NeoGames’ iLottery revenue plus the Company’s share of NPI revenues for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $120.0 million, up 22.4% year-over-year, primarily driven by continued positive growth trend across most major accounts, as well as a jackpot run during the third quarter of 2023.

iGaming revenues were $134.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. These figures reflect accounting for the majority of Aspire Core revenues on a net basis compared to historical figures which were prepared on a gross basis, prompted by new commercial terms in certain Aspire Core contracts which went into effect on January 1, 2023. If iGaming revenues had been accounted for on a gross basis for the Aspire Core, total revenue would have been $231.3 million for iGaming primarily driven by continued growth in Games and Sports business lines, partially offset by a slowdown in Aspire Core revenues due to regulatory changes in the United Kingdom and a temporary pause in operations in Germany prior to the Company recently securing its local license to operate, which would have reflected 11.8% year-over-year growth when measured in reporting currency.

Net loss was $(18.3) million, or $(0.54) per share, for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to a net loss of $(19.0) million, or $(0.64) per share, for the year ended December 31, 2022. Net loss during the year ended December 31, 2023 was mainly due to income tax expenses, interest and other finance related expenses and the amortization attributable to the Aspire business combination, offset by a reduction in business combination related expenses.

Adjusted net income 1 was $12.8 million, or $0.38 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to Adjusted net loss 1 of $(3.1) million, or $(0.11) per share, for the year ended December 31, 2022.

was $12.8 million, or $0.38 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to Adjusted net loss of $(3.1) million, or $(0.11) per share, for the year ended December 31, 2022. Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $76.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $54.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, representing an increase of 39.8% year-over-year.

was $76.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $54.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, representing an increase of 39.8% year-over-year. Cash and cash equivalents balance as of the year ended December 31, 2023 was $29.0 million, compared to $41.2 million at the end of 2022, resulting in net negative cash of $12.2 million for the twelve months of 2023. The difference in cash flows is primarily attributable to a number of key factors including advisor payments related to the Aristocrat transaction, slowness in Aspire Core operations, a consideration for the acquisition of the remaining shares of GMS Entertainment Ltd. from the managing director of Pariplay, and the impact from a bank guarantee required to secure the Company’s German license.

Recent Business Highlights

North Carolina Education Lottery went live with NeoGames Studio eInstants during the fourth quarter, and NeoPollard also recently signed a two-year extension with the North Carolina Education Lottery, further cementing our strong presence in North Carolina.

NeoPollard Interactive awarded new contract for West Viginia Lottery to provide the state with a turn-key iLottery system, including a fully integrated omnichannel Player Loyalty Program and full-featured mobile application. The initial contract period is ten years, with an optional one-year renewal and is expected to launch in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Subsequent to quarter end, NeoGames Studio content went line with the Georgia Lottery, one of the largest lotteries in the United States.

Pariplay entered Pennsylvania with Rush Street Interactive (NYSE: RSI), and New Jersey with Hard Rock Digital and Tipico.

Pariplay is showing strong revenue growth, with room for more, signing 8 new operators during the quarter, including DraftKings and bet365.

Expected launch with Action 24/7 in Tennessee over the coming weeks, Aspire’s first U.S. customer to go live with OSB, including our suite of turn-key solutions.

Won the public tender in Hungary to provide eInstant games to the Hungarian lottery.

¹ The section titled “Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators” below contains a description of the non-IFRS financial measures discussed in this press release. Reconciliations between historical IFRS and non-IFRS information are contained in the tables below. Throughout this press release, we also provide a number of key performance indicators used by our management and often used by competitors in our industry. These and other key performance indicators are discussed in more detail in the section titled “Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators” in this press release.

Aristocrat Transaction

On May 15, 2023, the Company entered into a definitive Business Combination Agreement (the “Agreement”) with Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL) (“Aristocrat”) and Anaxi Investments Limited, a Cayman Islands exempted company and wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Aristocrat (“Merger Sub”), pursuant to which the Company is to be acquired by Aristocrat for $29.50 per share in an all-cash transaction. Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company agreed to transfer its statutory seat, registered office and seat of central administration (siège de l'administration centrale) from the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg to the Cayman Islands by way of continuation (the “Continuation”) and as promptly practical, Merger Sub will be merged with and into the Company, which will be the surviving company and become a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Aristocrat (the “Merger”). On July 18, 2023, NeoGames’ shareholders approved the Agreement and the Continuation, which will become effective subject to certain regulatory approvals. A second NeoGames shareholder vote to approve the Merger will take place immediately following the effectiveness of the Continuation during the second quarter of fiscal year 2024. NeoGames’ shareholders representing approximately 61% of the Company’s outstanding shares have executed a support agreement with Aristocrat, pursuant to which they have also irrevocably agreed to vote in favor of the Merger. Completion of the transaction is contingent upon customary closing conditions, including the receipt of all required gaming and antitrust approvals. We continue to receive regulatory approvals as we work closely with Aristocrat towards finalizing the deal. We currently remain on track and expect to receive all regulatory approvals before the end of April 2024. We continue to plan to work closely with those remaining regulatory authorities and expect a closing date in May 2024 is possible. Please refer to the Company’s Current Report on Form 6-K filed on June 21, 2023 for further detail.

Conference Call / Webcast & Guidance

In light of the expected sale of the Company to Aristocrat, NeoGames will not be hosting a conference call, or providing quantitative financial guidance in conjunction with its fourth quarter and year-end 2023 earnings release.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators

This press release may include E(L)BIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, NPI and NPI Revenues Interest, adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted EPS and revenues growth measured in constant currency which are financial measures not presented in accordance with IFRS. We use these financial measures to supplement our results presented in accordance with IFRS. We include these non-IFRS financial measures because they are used by our management to evaluate our operating performance and trends and to make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital and new investments. The Company presents revenues growth measured in constant currency since we use constant currency information to provide a framework in assessing how our business and geographic segments performed excluding the effects of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations and believe this information is useful to investors to facilitate comparisons and better identify trends in our business.

E(L)BIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted EPS and revenues growth measured in constant currency. We define “E(L)BIT” as net income (loss), plus income taxes, and interest and finance-related expenses. We define “EBITDA” as E(L)BIT, plus depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA, plus share-based compensation, prospective business combination and business combination related expenses and the Company’s share in NPI depreciation and amortization. We define adjusted net income (loss) as net loss adjusted by adding amortization attributable to intangible assets acquired in business combination, net of tax. We define adjusted EPS as adjusted net income (loss) divided by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding. We define revenues growth measured in constant currency as revenue adjusted by using the average foreign exchange rates for fiscal year 2023, as reported by third parties, when converting revenues recorded in foreign currencies to US dollar. We believe E(L)BIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss) and revenues growth measured in constant currency are useful in evaluating our operating performance, as they are regularly used by security analysts, institutional investors and others in analyzing operating performance and prospects. Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss) and revenues growth measured in constant currency are not intended to be a substitute for any IFRS financial measure and, as calculated, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of performance of other companies in other industries or within the same industry.

NPI. Refers to NeoPollard Interactive LLC that represents the Company’s 50/50 joint venture with Pollard Banknote Limited (“Pollard”). The joint venture was formed for the purpose of identifying, pursuing, winning and executing iLottery contracts in the North American lottery market. NPI is managed by an executive board of four members, consisting of two members appointed by NeoGames and two members appointed by Pollard. NPI has its own general manager and dedicated workforce and operates as a separate entity. However, it relies on NeoGames and Pollard for certain services, such as technology development, business operations and support services from NeoGames and corporate services, including legal, banking and certain human resources services, from Pollard.

Company share in NPI Revenues. NPI Revenues is not recorded as revenues in our consolidated statements of comprehensive loss, but rather is reflected in our consolidated financial statements in accordance with the equity method, as we share 50% of the profit of NPI subject to certain adjustments.

NeoGames S.A. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited, U.S. dollars in thousands) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,019 $ 41,179 Restricted deposits 476 489 Prepaid expenses and other receivables 6,813 5,789 Due from the Michigan Joint Operation and NPI 5,894 3,768 Trade receivables 43,414 38,537 Income tax receivables 283 536 Total current assets $ 85,899 $ 90,298 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Restricted deposits – Joint Venture and other 9,954 4,247 Property and equipment 3,443 3,992 Intangible assets 344,338 347,213 Right-of-use assets 8,742 7,973 Investment in Associates 5,965 4,770 Deferred taxes 1,039 2,451 Total non-current assets 373,481 370,646 Total assets $ 459,380 $ 460,944 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade and other payables $ 20,443 $ 16,042 Royalty payables 13,328 10,838 Client liabilities 5,783 6,927 Income tax payables 6,701 7,396 Gaming tax payables 7,520 10,133 Lease liabilities 1,864 1,150 Contingent consideration on business combination and other 10,729 17,256 Employees' related payables and accruals 9,866 7,262 Total current liabilities $ 76,234 $ 77,004 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Liability with respect to Caesars' IP option 3,450 3,450 Loans from financial institution, net 217,969 209,287 Company share of Joint Venture liabilities, net 416 539 Lease liabilities 6,970 6,823 Accrued severance pay, net 1,002 1,033 Deferred taxes 17,867 17,469 Total non-current liabilities $ 247,674 $ 238,601 EQUITY Share capital 60 59 Reserve with respect to transaction under common control (8,467) (8,467) Reserve with respect to funding transactions with related parties 20,072 20,072 Accumulated other comprehensive income 5,769 482 Share premium 179,731 173,908 Share based payments reserve 4,240 6,941 Accumulated losses (65,933) (47,656) Total equity 135,472 145,339 Total liabilities and equity $ 459,380 $ 460,944





NeoGames S.A. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations (Unaudited, U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Quarter ended December 31, Year to date December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ 47,761 $ 69,222 $ 191,538 $ 165,698 Distribution expenses 25,425 45,419 96,497 97,579 Development expenses 2,313 2,622 14,896 10,278 Selling and marketing expenses 3,530 2,817 10,859 5,364 General and administrative expenses 9,384 8,977 33,544 23,306 Business combinations related expenses 598 767 6,477 17,984 Depreciation and amortization 14,246 12,258 55,940 35,611 55,496 72,860 218,213 190,122 Loss from operations (7,735) (3,638) (26,675) (24,424) Interest expenses with respect to funding from related parties - - - 2,867 Finance expenses 7,432 5,882 24,778 12,238 The Company's share in profits of Joint Venture and associated companies 10,626 8,132 37,334 22,110 Loss before income tax expense (4,541) (1,388) (14,119) (17,419) Income tax (expenses) benefit (1,534) 595 (4,158) (1,546) Net loss $ (6,075) $ (793) $ (18,277) $ (18,965) Net loss per common share outstanding, basic $ (0.18) $ (0.02) $ (0.54) $ (0.64) Net loss per common share outstanding, diluted $ (0.18) $ (0.02) $ (0.54) $ (0.64) Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding: Basic 33,738,570 33,482,197 33,633,838 29,716,281 Diluted 33,738,570 33,482,197 33,633,838 29,716,281 Adjusted EPS² $ 0.05 $ 0.22 $ 0.38 $ (0.11)

² See Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted Net (Loss) Income.

NeoGames S.A. Consolidated Condensed Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited, U.S. dollars in thousands) YTD

December 31, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (18,277) Changes in other financial assets and liabilities (6,840) Amortization and depreciation 55,940 Finance expenses 24,778 Share based compensation 2,910 Other (423) Net cash generated from operating activities $ 58,088 Net cash used in investing activities $ (44,002) Net cash used in financing activities $ (28,075) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (13,989) Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period 41,179 Currency exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents 1,829 Cash and cash equivalents – end of period $ 29,019





NeoGames S.A. Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited, U.S. dollars in thousands) Quarter ended December 31, Year to date December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss $ (6,075) $ (793) $ (18,277) $ (18,965) Income tax expenses (benefit) 1,534 (595) 4,158 1,546 Finance expenses 7,432 5,882 24,778 15,105 E(L)BIT 2,891 4,494 10,659 (2,314) Depreciation and amortization 14,246 12,258 55,940 35,611 EBITDA 17,137 16,752 66,599 33,297 Business combination related expenses 598 767 6,477 17,984 Share-based compensation 367 518 2,910 2,994 Company share of NPI depreciation and amortization 54 52 212 222 Adjusted EBITDA $ 18,156 $ 18,089 $ 76,198 $ 54,497





NeoGames S.A. Revenues generated by NeoGames as well as Company's share in NPI Revenues (Unaudited, U.S. dollars in thousands unless otherwise noted) Quarter ended December 31, Year to date December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Royalties from turnkey contracts $ 7,849 $ 8,348 $ 31,001 $ 29,729 Royalties from games contracts 573 426 1,977 1,709 Use of IP rights 4,441 4,154 18,155 14,293 Development and other services – Aspire - - - 767 Development and other services – NPI 1,042 1,242 4,349 5,651 Development and other services – Michigan Joint Operation 492 284 1,498 1,449 Revenues $ 14,397 $ 14,454 $ 56,980 $ 53,598 NeoGames' NPI revenues interest $ 17,162 $ 13,961 $ 63,045 $ 44,473 NeoGames revenues plus NPI revenues interest $ 31,559 $ 28,415 $ 120,025 $ 98,071 iGaming revenues $ 33,364 $ 54,768 $ 134,558 $ 112,100 Revenues plus NeoGames NPI revenues interest $ 64,923 $ 83,183 $ 254,583 $ 210,171





NeoGames S.A. Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted Net (Loss) Income (Unaudited, U.S. dollars in thousands) Quarter ended December 31, Year to date December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss $ (6,075) $ (793) $ (18,277) $ (18,965) Amortization attributable to business combination, net of tax 7,724 8,068 31,103 15,840 Adjusted net income (loss) $ 1,649 $ 7,275 $ 12,826 $ (3,125) Adjusted net income (loss) per common share outstanding $ 0.05 $ 0.22 $ 0.38 $ (0.11)





Aspire Global Non-IFRS Financial Measures – Reconciliation (Unaudited, U.S. dollars in thousands unless otherwise noted) Quarter ended December 31, $ Change % Change 2023 2022 As reported Foreign exchange impact In constant currency As reported In constant currency Aspire Core3 $ 11,761 $ 40,979 $ 11,761 $ (668) $ 11,093 (71.3) % (72.9) % Games 12,369 7,996 12,369 (687) 11,682 54.7 % 46.1 % Sports 9,234 5,793 9,234 (510) 8,724 59.4 % 50.6 % Net Revenues, as reported $ 33,364 $ 54,768 $ 33,364 $ (1,865) $ 31,499





Year to date December 31, $ Change % Change 2023 2022 As reported Foreign exchange impact In constant currency As reported In constant currency Aspire Core4 $ 56,726 $ 149,743 $ 56,726 $ (1,693) $ 55,033 (62.1) % (63.2) % Games 43,879 34,535 43,879 (1,230) 42,649 27.1 % 23.5 % Sports 33,953 22,686 33,953 (1,124) 32,829 49.7 % 44.7 % Net Revenues, as reported $ 134,558 $ 206,964 $ 134,558 $ (4,047) $ 130,511