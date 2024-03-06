TransCode Therapeutics To Present At 2024 RNA Leaders Europe Congress

BOSTON, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ), the RNA oncology company committed to more effectively treating cancer using RNA therapeutics, today announced that its Chief Scientific Officer, Zdravka Medarova, Ph.D., will present at this year’s RNA Leaders Europe Congress scheduled to take place March 12-14 in Basel, Switzerland. The conference is focused on the development of mRNA, RNAi, ASOs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, microRNAs, genome editing, wider nucleic acids and RNA targets. It is expected that delegates from leading companies in these areas will be in attendance.



Details of the Presentation

Stream: Short RNA Based Therapeutics

Title: A First-in-Class Therapy Against Metastatic Cancer: From Pre-Clinical Testing to Early Clinical Trials

Date and Time: March 14th 2:10 p.m. local time



Dr. Medarova’s presentation will describe work completed in support of the TransCode’s ongoing Phase 0 microdose clinical study with its lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138. TTX-MC138 is designed to be delivered to metastatic tumor cells where it is intended to inhibit miR-10b, generally regarded as a master regulator of metastatic disease. In preclinical studies, TTX-MC138 elicited complete responses and life-long disease remission in animal models of adenocarcinoma.

Nonclinical studies to be presented include dosimetry, pharmacokinetics (PK), tissue distribution, and metabolite analysis. In addition, preliminary clinical results including pharmacokinetics and accumulation of the drug candidate in clinical metastases, as well as drug candidate stability, will be discussed. The presentation will also describe key activities completed in support of TransCode’s planned Phase 1/2 trial for which it plans to file an IND in March 2024.

“We are honored to join key stakeholders in the field of RNA to exchange ideas, share compelling data, and ultimately help further this potentially important technology,“ said Medarova. Dr. Medarova continued, “We believe that TTX-MC138 has the potential to help cancer patients as a first-in-class RNA-based treatment for metastatic disease. We are eager to share our progress with the broader scientific community.”

For more information, please visit:

www.transcodetherapeutics.com and https://informaconnect.com/rna-leaders-europe/

About TransCode

TransCode is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on treating metastatic disease. The company is committed to defeating cancer through the intelligent design and effective delivery of RNA therapeutics based on its proprietary TTX nanoparticle platform. The company’s lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is focused on treating metastatic tumors which overexpress microRNA-10b, a unique, well-documented biomarker of metastasis. In addition, TransCode is developing a portfolio of first-in-class RNA therapeutic candidates designed to overcome the challenges of RNA delivery and thus unlock therapeutic access to a variety of novel genetic targets that could be relevant to treating a variety of cancers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements concerning the therapeutic potential of TransCode’s development candidates and its TTX delivery platform generally, statements concerning clinical trial applications and plans related to anticipated clinical trials, and statements concerning results of preclinical testing and clinical trials with TTX-MC138. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk associated with drug discovery and development; the risk that the results of our clinical trials will not be consistent with our pre-clinical studies or expectations or with preceding clinical trials; risks associated with the timing and outcome of TransCode’s planned regulatory submissions; risks associated with TransCode’s conduct of clinical trials; risks associated with obtaining, maintaining and protecting intellectual property; risks associated with TransCode’s ability to enforce its patents against infringers and defend its patent portfolio against challenges from third parties; risks of competition from other companies developing products for similar uses; risks associated with TransCode’s financial condition and its need to obtain additional funding to support its business activities, including TransCode’s ability to continue as a going concern; risks associated with TransCode’s dependence on third parties; and risks associated with geopolitical events and pandemics, including the COVID-19 coronavirus. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause TransCode’s actual results to differ from those contained in or implied by the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in TransCode’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors in any subsequent TransCode filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release; TransCode undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

For more information, please contact:

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc.

Tom Fitzgerald, Interim CEO; CFO

tom.fitzgerald@transcodetherapeutics.com