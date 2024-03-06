AllSurplus to Conduct Online Auction of Surplus Equipment and Machinery for Leading Arms Manufacturer in U.S.

BETHESDA, Md., March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT), a leading global commerce company powering the circular economy, today announced it is partnering with RemArms, a leading firearms manufacturer, to sell equipment and materials that will result from the scheduled closure of its iconic Ilion, New York manufacturing plant, the longest-operating firearms manufacturing site in the U.S. As part of a strategic move by the company to relocate its manufacturing operations to a modern facility in LaGrange, Georgia, more than 600 arms manufacturing assets are currently available through a series of auctions on AllSurplus.com, the leading online marketplace for surplus business assets.



“As RemArms’ strategic partner, we are confident the upcoming auctions will produce strong sales results by delivering interest from both domestic and international buyers,” said Chris Register, vice president of corporate sales for AllSurplus. "This is a great opportunity for buyers to purchase highly sought-after machine tools and plant support equipment.”

The online auctions contain a mix of high-value equipment including a turn-key Metal Injected Molded and Pressed Metal operation, OKK horizontal machining centers, and an Unisig drilling machine.

Liquidity Services is excited to partner with RemArms to unleash the value of their surplus assets while executing a zero-waste solution. To place a bid, buyers must create an account by completing the free registration form at AllSurplus.com.

