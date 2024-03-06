Pathway Health Launches Learning Institute and Education Advisory Board

LAKE ELMO, Minn., March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pathway Health, a leading health care consulting services, interim and permanent talent, technology implementation, and training company, announces the launch of the Pathway Learning Institute. This Institute is designed to address developmental needs of long-term care and senior living professionals by providing practical, evidence-based courses, products, and Board Certification showcasing a commitment to staying current with best practices.



The Pathway Learning Institute will draw upon the expertise of Pathway Health’s nationally recognized education and training programs, complemented by insights from top subject matter experts in senior care. Guiding the efforts of the Pathway Learning Institute is an esteemed Education Advisory Board, playing a crucial role in providing insight and direction for overarching principles and processes. Additionally, the board will ensure the expertise of subject matter experts involved in the review of courses eligible for Pathway Board Certification Education.

Education Advisory Board Members include:

Barbara Bowers, PhD, RN, FAAN

Professor Emerita at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, School of Nursing.

Research focus on organizational models of care, culture change models, staff development, and resident quality of life.

Founding director of the Center for Aging Research and Education.

Published widely on organizational models of long-term care and workforce development.

Recipient of the Doris Schwartz Gerontological Nursing Research Award in 2022.

Fellow in the American Academy of Nursing and the Gerontological Society of America.

Douglas Olson, PhD

President & CEO at Vision Centre: Leadership Development for Aging Services.

Professor Emerita at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

Director of the Center for Health Administration and Aging Services Excellence.

PhD in Health Services Research, Policy, and Administration from the University of Minnesota.

MBA from the University of St. Thomas.

Involved in applied research on leadership and organizational roles in health and aging services.

Joseph G. Ouslander, MD

Project Director for INTERACT®.

Professor and Associate Dean for Geriatric Programs at the Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine.

Chair of the Integrated Medical Science Department.

Past-President and Board Chair of the American Geriatrics Society.

Executive Editor of the society’s Journal.

Co-author of Essentials of Clinical Geriatrics.

"We are delighted to have these leading experts and educational pedagogues contribute and guide the development of evidence-based courses and board certifications to meet the increasing complexity of senior care needs," stated Peter B. Schuna, Chief Executive Officer of Pathway Health. "Our commitment lies in uplifting and supporting leaders within our profession, utilizing our profound knowledge, expertise, support, resources, and technological innovations to contribute to the healthcare economy. Our goal is to empower clinical and operational leaders, enabling them to build successful, enduring careers in long-term care or senior living with the knowledge required for success."

