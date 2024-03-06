TVO Honoured with 22 Canadian Screen Award Nominations

Toronto, Ontario, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Screen Awards (CSA) have been announced and TVO documentaries and children’s and youth programming have been recognized with 22 nominations.

The CSA works to promote, recognize, and celebrate the achievements of Canadians in film and television. All winners will be announced during the CSA broadcast on Friday, May 31.

A full list of nominations can be found below as well as on the CSA website.

Nominations by category:

CSA Nominations - TVO Docs

Donald Brittain Award for Best Social/Political Documentary Program

Category: Woman

Rob Stewart Award for Best Science or Nature Documentary Program or Series

The Water Brothers

Best Documentary Program

Charlotte's Castle

Best Direction, Documentary Program

Charlotte's Castle

Best Photography, Documentary or Factual

Charlotte's Castle

Best Picture Editing, Documentary

Charlotte's Castle

CSA Nominations - TVOkids

Best Animated Program or Series

Interstellar Ella

Wild Kratts

Best Pre-School Program or Series

PAW Patrol

Best Children's or Youth Non-Fiction Program or Series

All-Round Champion

Dream It to Be It

Green Squad

Sunny's Quest

Best Direction, Children's or Youth

All-Round Champion - Adaptive Boxing

Dream It to Be It - I Dream of Soccer

Best Direction, Animation

Rosie's Rules - Crystal's New Bunny

Wild Kratts - Clever Raven

Best Writing, Animation

PAW Patrol - All Paws on Deck

Wild Kratts - Clever Raven

Best Picture Editing, Children’s, or Youth

All-Round Champion - Arcathlon

Best Sound, Animation

PAW Patrol - Aqua Pups Save a Floating Castle

Best Performance, Animation

PAW Patrol

You can stream all of our CSA award nominated content and more at TVO.org, TVOkids.com, TVO Today Docs YouTube channel, and the TVOkids YouTube channel.

