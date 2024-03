Reference is made to stock exchange release on 28.02.24 where fourth quarter 2023 accounts were released.

The numbers for financial items in the P&L account are correct but linked to wrong descriptions.

Please find attached updated report where the cash flow analysis and associated text also is updated.

Contacts

CEO Bent Martini, +47 905 99 650

CFO Aleksander Røynesdal, + 47 413 18 114





Attachment