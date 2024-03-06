Currency Exchange International to Report its First Quarter 2024 Results on March 13, 2024, and Host Earnings Conference Call on March 14, 2024 at 8:30 AM EDT

TORONTO, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Currency Exchange International, Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX: CXI; OTCBB: CURN), will report its financial results for the First Quarter of 2024 (ended January 31, 2024) after-market close on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Following the release, Currency Exchange International Corp. will host an earnings conference call with management on Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. EDT, in which they will discuss these recent financial and operational results.



Additionally, management and the board of directors will be hosting CXI’s 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders at 3:00 p.m. (EDT) on Wednesday March 20, 2024 at the KPMG – Toronto head office.

CXI First Quarter 2024 - Financial Reporting and Conference Call Details:

Financial Results Release

The Company will release its financial results for the First Quarter 2024, after-market close on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

Earnings Conference Call Details

The Company plans to host a conference call on Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 8:30am EDT. To participate in or listen to the call, please dial the appropriate number:

- Local (New York):

- Local (Toronto):

- Toll Free - North America:

- Conference ID Number:

(+1) 646 307 1865

(+1) 289 514 5100

(+1) 800 717 1738

26323

For those of you who will be unavailable to participate, a recorded copy of the conference call will be available on the Company website.



CXI 2024 Annual General Meeting:

Currency Exchange International, Corp.’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held in-person on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. (EDT). A listen-only webcast will be available for Shareholders unable to attend in person.

AGM Date and Time

Wednesday March 20, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. (EDT).

Meeting Location

KPMG - Conference Room 46029

Bay Adelaide Centre

333 Bay Street, Suite 4600,

Toronto, Ontario, M5H 2S5, Canada

Webcast Details

Webcast: Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Telephone access:

Dial by your location

416-764-8658 or 1-888-886-7786 (Toll-Free North America)

Questions

Shareholders can submit their questions directly to the Investor Relations group through the contact us form by selecting the topic Investor Relations. As well, shareholders attending in person will be able to ask questions of management at the conclusion of the meeting.

AGM Resources

The following resources are available online at https://www.ceifx.com/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting:

2023 Annual Report 2023 Management Information Circular 2024 Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2023 Annual Information Form Form of Proxy AGM Recording (Post meeting) AGM Voting Results (Post meeting)



About Currency Exchange International, Corp.

Currency Exchange International is in the business of providing comprehensive foreign exchange technology and processing services for banks, credit unions, businesses, and consumers in the United States and select clients globally. Primary products and services include the exchange of foreign currencies, wire transfer payments, Global EFTs, and foreign cheque clearing. Wholesale customers are served through its proprietary FX software applications delivered on its web-based interface, www.cxifx.com (“CXIFX”), its related APIs with core banking platforms, and through personal relationship managers. Consumers are served through Group-owned retail branches, agent retail branches, and its e-commerce platform, order.ceifx.com (“OnlineFX”).

The Group’s wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary, Exchange Bank of Canada, based in Toronto, Canada, provides foreign exchange and international payment services in Canada and select international foreign jurisdictions. Customers are served through the use of its proprietary software, www.ebcfx.com (“EBCFX”), related APIs to core banking platforms, and personal relationship managers.

Contact Information

For further information please contact:

Bill Mitoulas

Investor Relations

(416) 479-9547

Email: bill.mitoulas@cxifx.com

Website: www.ceifx.com

