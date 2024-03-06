Meridian Holdings, Inc. to Present at the Life Science Investor Forum March 7th

TORRANCE, Calif., March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Holdings, Inc. (Pink: MRDH), based in Torrance, California and focused on Life Sciences and Biopharmaceuticals, today announced that Mr. Stanley I Maduike, COO, will present live at the Life Science Investor Forum, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on March 7th, 2024



DATE: March 7, 2024

TIME: 1:30 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3OM3m93

Available for 1x1 meetings: March 7, 8, 11, 12

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

On November 1, 2023, Meridian Holdings, Inc. (aka MaxiCare Holdings Corporation) based in Torrance California USA, signed a Management and Stock purchase agreement to acquire 10% equity shares of Dozie and Dozie’s Pharm Nig, LTD, for 5,000,000 common stock shares of Meridian Holdings, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Meridian Holdings, will provide management services, including seeking capital, undertaking the efforts to raise, and providing access to capital for any lawful purpose as a variable interest entity.

Most recently the two companies have launched a Project CAVA campaign which is the basis of this Virtual Conference.

About Meridian Holdings, Inc.

Meridian Holdings, Inc. (aka MaxiCare Holdings Corporation) is currently trading on OTC Markets under the symbol: MRDH. The Company was incorporated under the laws of the State of Colorado on October 13, 1998, and in the business of acquisition-oriented holding company focused on building, operating, and managing a portfolio of business-to-business companies. It seeks to acquire majority or controlling interests in companies, which will allow the holding company to actively participate in management, operations, and finances. The Company's network of affiliated companies is designed to encourage maximum leverage of information technology, operational excellence, industry expertise, and synergistic business opportunities.

For additional information about Meridian Holdings, Inc., please visit: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/MRDH/overview.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

