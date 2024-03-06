Cavco Industries Announces Ratification of Collective Bargaining Agreement at Emlenton, Pennsylvania Plant

PHOENIX, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavco Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVCO) ("we," "our," the "Company" or "Cavco") is pleased to announce that we have successfully reached agreement on a revised collective bargaining agreement between Pennwest TCC and The International Association of Machinists, which represents employees at the Company’s Emlenton, Pennsylvania manufacturing plant. The new collective bargaining agreement was ratified by the Union members today and employees will be back to work tomorrow. Cavco values its employees and believes in fostering and maintaining a mutually beneficial working relationship. We extend our gratitude to all parties involved for their cooperation throughout the negotiation process.



