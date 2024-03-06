QMC Metering Solutions Welcomes Industry Veteran Mark Jarman to Spearhead Revolutionary Wireless Solution, Truety

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QMC Metering Solutions, a leading innovator in submetering technology, is thrilled to announce the addition of Mark Jarman to its esteemed team. Jarman, the former President of Inovonics, a pioneer in reliable wireless technology applications, has come out of retirement to join QMC as a key figure behind the company’s groundbreaking new product, Truety.



With a celebrated career that transformed Inovonics into a behemoth in wireless technology for submetering, commercial security and senior living services, Jarman brings unparalleled expertise and a rich legacy of innovation to QMC Metering Solutions. His decision to join QMC is driven by a strong belief in Truety's potential to redefine standards in the industry with its advanced LoRaWAN communication technology and high-quality metering hardware that surpasses the competition in North America.

A New Era of Metering for the Built Environment

Truety represents the next generation of wireless metering solutions, offering high-precision, cost-effective monitoring with its state-of-the-art LoRaWAN communication technology coupled with durable brass water meters and electricity socket meters. This cutting-edge solution is designed to meet the evolving needs of modern infrastructure, promising exceptional accuracy, reliability, and ease of integration.

Mark Jarman on His Decision to Join QMC Metering Solutions

"I was drawn out of retirement by the sheer innovation and potential of Truety," said Mark Jarman. "In my years at Inovonics, we achieved remarkable milestones in wireless technology, but I see in QMC a forward-thinking approach and a commitment to quality that aligns with my vision for the future of metering solutions. I am excited to contribute to a product that not only meets but exceeds customer expectations in performance and reliability."

“QMC is pleased to welcome Mark as a strategic advisor for our American expansion. Mark brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our team, complementing our dedication to providing high-quality, high-accuracy measurement solutions”, said Stew Hutton, President of QMC Metering Solutions, USA. “We are excited about the collaborative opportunities ahead as Mark shares our passion for excellence and will undoubtedly contribute to the success of QMC in the American market.”

About QMC Metering Solutions

QMC Metering Solutions is at the forefront of the metering industry, offering advanced solutions that integrate seamlessly into modern infrastructures. Committed to sustainability, accuracy, and reliability, QMC empowers businesses and communities to monitor and manage utilities effectively, paving the way for a more sustainable and efficient future.

For more information about QMC Metering Solutions and the revolutionary Truety, please visit qmeters.com or truety.com.

Contact:

Stew Hutton

President, QMC USA

QMC Metering Solutions

415-770-2246

stew@qmeters.com

qmeters.com