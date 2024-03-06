No More XR: Atmoph Window Yo with AI Avatar Enters the Gaming Platform

KYOTO, Japan, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atmoph Inc. (Location: Kyoto, CEO: Kyohi Kang) has launched pre-orders for Atmoph Window Yo. This innovative, window-shaped smart display allows our users to immerse themselves in traveling to other worlds by offering 6K-filmed nature videos with sound from around the globe, exploring 3D virtual cities, and even enjoying world-renowned game. Take advantage of an exclusive 28% off discount available until March 14th (PDT).



Atmoph introduces Atmoph Window Yo, a new entertainment system that connects users to over 1,700 stunning views from around the world.

Ask Anything to AI Assistants

Atmoph's AI assistants can answer any question. Backed by ChatGPT trained on Atmoph's vast landscape information database and landscape images, the AI assistants will respond out loud to help users deepen their knowledge.

Explore the World Beyond Reality

From Netflix's most-watched drama of all time "Stranger Things" to Kojima Productions' hit game "DEATH STRANDING", played by 16 million people worldwide, we transform user's home with familiar worlds from iconic shows, movies, and hit games. Without requiring a XR headset, users can choose from beautiful locations from around the globe or worlds beyond reality and time, created with original CG by Atmoph.

Zoom and Discover with Atmoph Scope

Atmoph Scope is the telescopic controller to get more out of your Atmoph Window Yo. With the patent-pending direct pointing system using various sensors, just point, look and zoom where you want to focus. Users' personal discoveries await. Swaying grass and trees, cityscapes, and animals passing by.

Indiegogo Campaign

Campaign period: From February 6th, 2024, to March 14th, 2024 (PDT)

Campaign URL: https://igg.me/at/atmoph-window-yo

About Atmoph Window

Atmoph Window brings a sense of freedom and relaxation to the rooms of users around the world with over 1,700 original Views all filmed in either 4K or 6K resolution with surround sound.

Atmoph website: https://atmoph.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3fcca923-d56c-485f-ba37-c946ee0e706e