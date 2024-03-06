Innodata, Inc. investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; April 22, 2024 deadline

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



LOS ANGELES, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a lawsuit was filed on behalf of investors that purchased Innodata, Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD between May 9, 2019 and February 14, 2024, inclusive, (the "Class Period").

The lawsuit alleges that Innodata made false and misleading statements about its AI technology and business operations. According to a report by Wolfpack Research published on February 15, 2024, Innodata misrepresented its AI capabilities and relied on cheap labor rather than advanced technology. The company's actual investment in research and development was minimal, contradicting their claims of being an AI pioneer. The lawsuit claims that Innodata falsely represented the nature of its AI technology, its investment in R&D, and its potential for future contracts. As a result of these allegations, Innodata's stock price dropped by 30.5% on the day the report was released.

