The surge in demand for functional composites stems from their superior mechanical and physical properties, projected to reach US$ 134 billion by 2034 with a 9.0% CAGR | Future Market Insights Inc.

NEWARK, Del, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The functional composite market is expected to be valued at US$ 56.7 billion in 2024. The valuation CAGR for 2023 was 10.9%. The market's progress is projected to be invigorating from 2024 to 2034, with a CAGR of 9.0%. By 2034, the market value is forecasted to have hit US$ 134 billion.



The ever-increasing demand for lightweight materials across various industries, including aerospace, automotive, and construction. Functional composites are gaining popularity due to their excellent lightweight properties, making them an ideal choice for these industries. These composites help reduce fuel consumption, enhance performance, and lower overall costs.

With the growing need for sustainable energy sources, there is a significant demand for wind turbines. The use of functional composites in the manufacturing process of wind turbines helps to reduce weight and enhance performance, resulting in more efficient energy production and cost savings.

Request for a sample of this research report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-19121

The aerospace and defense industry requires high-performance materials that can withstand extreme temperature and pressure conditions. The use of advanced composites, such as functional composites, in these industries is gaining traction, as they are well-suited for this purpose.

Automation is driving the growth of the functional composites market. The use of composites in automation equipment reduces weight, increases efficiency, and leads to cost savings and increased productivity.

However, during the forecast period, the market is expected to face challenges due to the high cost of raw materials. This cost is significantly higher for functional composites compared to traditional materials, making it difficult for manufacturers to competitively price their products. As a result, the high cost of raw materials is likely to hinder the growth of the market.

“Functional composites are gaining popularity across various end-use industries, and their demand is expected to continue to rise in the future as more industries seek high-performance and lightweight materials“, says Sneha Verghese, Senior Consultant for Consumer Goods and Products at Future Market Insights

Key Takeaways from the Functional Composite Market

The global functional composite market is estimated to register a CAGR of 9.0% with a valuation of US$ 134 billion by 2034.

The metal matrix is anticipated to dominate the global market by considering an 8.7% market CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

With an 8.6% market CAGR, aerospace & defense will drive the global market through 2024 to 2034.



Purchase Now to Access Segment-specific Information, Uncover Key Trends, Drivers, and Challenges: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/19121

Competitive Landscape

Constantly evolving market, with a growing demand for lightweight and high-strength materials. This demand has led to an influx of new players and innovative solutions, with companies now prioritizing product innovation, strategic partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions to stay competitive. Moreover, the market is also witnessing the emergence of a number of start-ups and niche players that are disrupting traditional market dynamics through their unique offerings and business models.

Recent Developments in the Functional Composite Market

In 2023, Switzerland-based 3A Composites Core Materials has recently unveiled their new Engicore series of core materials for the North and South American markets. The series features a variety of customized core solutions that are tailored to meet each customer's unique manufacturing process and standard needs. Engicore is specifically targeted towards customers who prioritize innovative and sustainable procurement solutions.



Key Players:

Toray Industries Inc.

Hexcel Corporation

Owens Corning

Solvay, SGL Carbon

Teijin Limited

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Gurit

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Huntsman Corporation

BASF SE

Key Segmentations:

By Matrix Type:

Metal Matrix

Polymer Matrix

Ceramic Matrix

Hybrid Matrix

By End-use Industry:

Aerospace & Defense

Wind Energy

Transportation

Building & Construction

Consumer Goods

Electronics

Others



By Industry:

Semiconductor

Healthcare

Automotive

Manufacturing

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia

Europe

Oceania

MEA





Ready to Learn About Our Approach? Explore Our Methodology: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-19121

About the Consumer Product Domain at Future Market Insights

The consumer product domain at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time efficient research, and strategic recommendations with the objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 billion+ data points, the team has been analyzing the market lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis on key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Author

Sneha Varghese (Senior Consultant, Consumer Products & Goods) has 6+ years of experience in the market research and consulting industry. She has worked on 200+ research assignments pertaining to Consumer Retail Goods.

Her work is primarily focused on facilitating strategic decisions, planning and managing cross-functional business operations, technology projects, and driving successful implementations. She has helped create insightful, relevant analysis of Food & Beverage market reports and studies that include consumer market, retail, and manufacturer research perspective. She has also been involved in several bulletins in food magazines and journals.

Explore wide-ranging Coverage of FMI's Consumer Product Market Insights Landscape:

The maternity apparel market is valued at US$ 26.05 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 50.51 billion by 2034. The market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.80% over the forecast period.

The blanket market is projected to be worth US$ 8,732.1 million in 2024. The market is anticipated to reach US$ 13,176.4 million by 2034. The market is further expected to surge at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2024 to 2034.

The silk market is projected to be worth US$ 20.0 billion in 2024. The market is anticipated to reach US$ 44.6 billion by 2034. The market is further expected to surge at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period 2024 to 2034.

The bulletproof glass market size is projected to surge from US$ 4.6 billion in 2024 to US$ 12.7 billion by 2034. The sales of bulletproof glass are anticipated to experience growth between 2024 and 2034 at a CAGR of 10.6%.

size is projected to surge from US$ 4.6 billion in 2024 to US$ 12.7 billion by 2034. The sales of bulletproof glass are anticipated to experience growth between 2024 and 2034 at a CAGR of 10.6%. The consumer foam market is estimated to be worth US$ 45.2 billion in 2024. The demand for consumer foam is likely to capture a CAGR of 5.0% through 2034 and is anticipated to surpass US$ 74 billion by 2034.

is estimated to be worth US$ 45.2 billion in 2024. The demand for consumer foam is likely to capture a CAGR of 5.0% through 2034 and is anticipated to surpass US$ 74 billion by 2034. The carpet and rug market is estimated to be valued at US$ 93.5 billion in 2024. The carpet and rug is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2034. The global carpet and rug market is anticipated to reach US$ 171.0 billion by 2034.

The sweat pad market value is projected to increase from US$ 15.0 billion in 2024 to US$ 21.4 billion by 2034. As per analysis, the global sweat pad market is expected to record a growth of 3.6% during the forecast period.

21.4 billion by 2034. As per analysis, the global sweat pad market is expected to record a growth of 3.6% during the forecast period. The aqua gym equipment market is estimated to be valued at US$ 691 million in 2024. The market is expected to cross a valuation of US$ 1,169.2 million by 2034. The market is projected to record a CAGR of 5.40% from 2024 to 2034.

Between 2024 and 2034, the worldwide sales of blank apparel are anticipated to increase with a growth rate of 4.2% per year.

The market is predicted to grow at a healthy CAGR of 4.50% from 2024 to 2034. The valuation of the shoe insoles market is expected to reach US$ 9,508.5 million by 2034.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of ~400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube