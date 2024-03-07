Source Energy Services Reports Q4 2023 and Year End Results

CALGARY, Alberta, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSX: SHLE



Source Energy Services Ltd. (“Source” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

2023 PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS

Highlights for the year ended December 31, 2023 include the following:

realized sand sales volumes of 3,138,501 metric tonnes (“MT”) and sand revenue of $460.2 million, an increase of $118.5 million or 35% from 2022;

generated total revenue of $569.7 million, a $153.8 million or 37% increase from 2022;

realized gross margin of $109.4 million and Adjusted Gross Margin (1) of $135.2 million, increases of 88% and 71%, respectively, when compared to last year;

of $135.2 million, increases of 88% and 71%, respectively, when compared to last year; reported net income of $167.3 million, a $47.6 million improvement from 2022 when excluding the reversal of impairment charges described below;

realized record Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $99.1 million, a $37.6 million improvement from 2022;

of $99.1 million, a $37.6 million improvement from 2022; reversed $128.6 million of impairment charges previously recognized on property, plant and equipment in 2019 and 2020;

reduced the principal value of total debt outstanding by $26.7 million from the end of 2022, including the repurchase of $15.4 million aggregate principal value of senior secured notes, and an additional $2.0 million repurchased after the end of the year;

realized a $10.3 million increase in net working capital excluding the current portion of long-term debt;

executed a new customer contract with a major Montney exploration and production (“E&P”) company; and

achieved utilization of 80% across the nine-unit Sahara fleet, compared to 75% utilization for 2022, as well as executed two contracts to build and operate Source’s tenth and eleventh Sahara units, to be located in the state of Alaska, with construction costs to be fully reimbursed by the customers.

Note :

(1) Adjusted Gross Margin (including on a per MT basis) and Adjusted EBITDA are not defined under IFRS and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers, refer to ‘Non-IFRS Measures’ below for reconciliations to measures recognized by IFRS. For additional information, please refer to Source’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”), dated March 6, 2024, available online at www.sedarplus.ca.

RESULTS OVERVIEW

Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

($000’s, except MT and per unit amounts) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Sand volumes (MT)(1) 819,113 566,130 3,138,501 2,845,600 Sand revenue 124,302 70,291 460,187 341,671 Wellsite solutions 29,359 16,170 105,691 69,790 Terminal services 771 990 3,870 4,451 Sales 154,432 87,451 569,748 415,912 Cost of sales 118,000 71,696 434,567 336,940 Cost of sales – depreciation 8,735 5,125 25,775 20,827 Cost of sales 126,735 76,821 460,342 357,767 Gross margin 27,697 10,630 109,406 58,145 Operating expense 5,717 6,374 22,923 20,075 General & administrative expense 2,722 2,642 13,974 10,034 Depreciation 3,811 2,361 11,809 10,555 Income (loss) from operations 15,447 (747 ) 60,700 17,481 Total other expense (income) (120,176 ) 11,462 (89,268 ) 26,251 Income (loss) before income taxes 135,623 (12,209 ) 149,968 (8,770 ) Current tax expense 905 — 905 — Deferred tax recovery (18,282 ) — (18,282 ) — Net income (loss)(2) 153,000 (12,209 ) 167,345 (8,770 ) Net earnings (loss) per share ($/share) 11.30 (0.90 ) 12.35 (0.65 ) Diluted net earnings (loss) per share ($/share) 10.71 (0.90 ) 11.88 (0.65 ) Adjusted EBITDA(3) 28,322 6,454 99,115 61,501 Sand revenue sales/MT 151.75 124.16 146.63 120.07 Gross margin/MT 33.81 18.78 34.86 20.43 Adjusted Gross Margin(3) 36,432 15,755 135,181 78,972 Adjusted Gross Margin/MT(3) 44.48 27.83 43.07 27.75





December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Total assets 482,830 326,897 Total non-current financial liabilities 205,329 233,787 Book value per share ($/share)(4) 12.49 0.42





Notes : (1) One MT is approximately equal to 1.102 short tons. (2) The average Canadian to United States (“US”) dollar exchange rate for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, was $0.7341 and 0.7409, respectively (2022 - $0.7365 and 0.7686, respectively). (3) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Gross Margin (including on a per MT basis) are not defined under IFRS, refer to ‘Non-IFRS Measures’ below for reconciliations to measures recognized by IFRS. For additional information, please refer to Source’s MD&A available online at www.sedarplus.ca. (4) Calculated by dividing Source's shareholders' equity by the number of common shares outstanding at the end of the period. Refer to Source’s audited consolidated financial statements available online at www.sedarplus.ca.

2023 RESULTS



Total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $569.7 million, Source’s highest annual revenue reported to date and an increase of $153.8 million compared to last year, as activity levels in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin (“WCSB”) remained strong throughout 2023. Despite a challenging operating environment experienced earlier in the year, due to wildfires and flooding, and an overall weakening of commodity prices, Source realized higher sand sales volumes, strong average realized sand pricing, record high trucked volumes and a 235-day increase in Sahara days utilized which drove the increase in total revenue for the year.

Cost of sales, excluding depreciation, increased for the year ended 2023, compared to 2022, due to higher sand sales volumes realized, the impact of a weaker Canadian dollar, increased “last mile” logistics trucked volumes, higher rail transportation costs and the impact of changes in terminal mix. Overall, cost of sales, excluding depreciation, benefited from lower production costs at the processing facilities compared to last year, a reduction in transportation fuel surcharges and lower costs incurred for third-party sand purchases.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, gross margin increased by $51.3 million, or 88% compared to 2022. Excluding gross margin from mine gate volumes, Adjusted Gross Margin was $46.07 per MT, compared to $29.80 per MT in 2022, favorably impacted by lower production costs, strong sand spot market pricing and contract renewals, despite the impact of terminal sales mix and higher rail transportation costs. Increased sand volumes trucked and lower transportation fuel charges also contributed to the improvement in gross margin and Adjusted Gross Margin compared to last year. The weakening of the Canadian dollar relative to 2022, which negatively impacted cost of sales for US dollar denominated expenses, was fully offset by an increase in revenue denominated in US dollars for the year.

Operating expenses increased by $2.8 million on a year-over-year basis, primarily due to higher selling costs related to higher royalty costs and higher people costs, including increased variable incentive compensation costs. These increases were offset by a reduction in repairs and maintenance costs compared to 2022. General and administrative expense increased by $3.9 million during 2023, due primarily to higher salaries and variable incentive compensation expense compared to last year.

At December 31, 2023, as a result of continued strong industry activity levels, significant improvement in the financial performance of the Company and an improved business outlook, Source carried out an assessment of the recoverable value of its operations. The assessment resulted in the reversal of $128.6 million of impairment losses, previously realized on property, plant and equipment in 2019 and 2020. Refer to Note 7 of the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 for additional information related to this impairment reversal.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Free Cash Flow Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

($000’s) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 28,322 6,454 99,115 61,501 Financing expense paid (7,305 ) (16,311 ) (29,150 ) (28,599 ) Capital expenditures, net of proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment and reimbursement of capital costs (6,658 ) (3,940 ) (13,045 ) (13,288 ) Payment of lease obligations (5,088 ) (4,746 ) (19,592 ) (15,751 ) Free Cash Flow(1) 9,271 (18,543 ) 37,328 3,863





Note : (1) Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow are not defined under IFRS and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers, refer to ‘Non-IFRS Measures’ below. The reconciliation to the comparable IFRS measure can be found in the table below.

During the fourth quarter of 2023, Source realized an increase in Free Cash Flow of $27.8 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The improvement is primarily due to the increase in Adjusted EBITDA, driven by increased gross margin compared to 2022, and a reduction in financing expense paid. Finance expense paid was lower due to the timing of the August 2022 interest payment for the Notes which was not completed until after the closing of the new ABL facility in the fourth quarter of 2022, and incremental costs incurred in 2022 for the closing of the new ABL facility. The increase in Free Cash Flow was partly offset by higher net expenditures for capital assets during the fourth quarter of this year, as outlined below.

Source generated Free Cash Flow of $37.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, an increase of $33.5 million compared to the prior year. The increase is mainly attributed to the improvement in Adjusted EBITDA, as noted above, partly offset by an increase in payments for lease obligations. An increase in renewal rates on previously contracted rail cars, a full year of lease payments for the Peace River mining facility, which commenced in the second quarter of 2022, and the impact of a weaker Canadian dollar on US dollar denominated leases contributed to the increase in lease obligations.

Source’s capital expenditures for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $9.7 million, an increase of $5.5 million compared to the fourth quarter last year. The increase was largely attributed to terminal expansion activities and costs to rebuild a piece of equipment at a terminal facility which malfunctioned earlier in the year. The costs incurred to rebuild the equipment were recovered by insurance proceeds received during the fourth quarter. Higher costs associated with overburden removal for mining operations also contributed to the increase in capital expenditures for the fourth quarter, compared to the same period last year.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, total capital expenditures, net of proceeds on disposals and reimbursements, decreased by $0.2 million compared to 2022. Higher capital expenditures for existing terminal expansion activities, as noted above, as well as higher costs associated with overburden removal for mining operations, attributed to higher sales volumes when compared to 2022, were incurred. These increases were more than offset by lower expenditures for the Peace River facility, now fully online and operational, and proceeds from the sale of excess property, plant and equipment, including proceeds from the sale of the previously closed terminal facility located in Berthold, North Dakota earlier this year. Capital expenditures incurred for the rebuild of equipment that malfunctioned and construction costs associated with building Source’s tenth and eleventh Sahara units were fully recovered during the year.

Q4 2023 RESULTS

Source sold sand volumes of 819,113 MT for the three months ended December 31, 2023, the highest fourth quarter sand volume sales in Source’s history, generating sand revenue of $124.3 million, an increase of $54.0 million or 77% from the fourth quarter of 2022. Higher sand revenue was due to an increase in quarter-over-quarter sand sales volumes, including a 134% increase in sand volumes from the Peace River facility, as well as a 22% increase in average realized sand price. During the fourth quarter, revenue from mine gate sales lowered the average realized sand price by $13.02 per MT; however, the impact of mine gate sales on average realized sand pricing was more than offset by strong pricing realized for spot and contract customers. The sale of lower-value mine gate sales has a favorable impact on production costs by creating efficiencies.

For the three months ended December 31, 2023, wellsite solutions revenue was $29.4 million, an increase of $13.2 million or 82% compared to the same period last year. During the quarter, “last mile” logistics trucked volumes were 115% higher compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, which was negatively impacted by delays in certain customer jobs and permitting delays. Sahara-related revenue increased 27% on a quarter-over-quarter basis, due primarily to an 11% increase in days utilized across the seven-unit Canadian fleet. Sahara units operating in the US achieved a 17% increase in revenue generated compared to the same period last year, attributed to strong utilization of units operating in Wyoming and Utah during the fourth quarter. For the fourth quarter of 2023, terminal services revenue was $0.8 million, a decrease of $0.2 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The reduction was due to lower rental revenue, attributed to the sale of the Berthold terminal facility earlier this year, and lower storage revenue.

Cost of sales, excluding depreciation, increased by $46.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, driven by higher sand sales volumes realized and costs associated with increased trucked volumes for the period. An increase in costs for rail transportation, as well as the impact of terminal sales mix, also contributed to the quarter-over-quarter increase. These increases were partly offset by lower amounts of third-party sand purchases for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to the same period last year, and a reduction in production costs experienced at the Wisconsin manufacturing facilities. During the fourth quarter of 2023, a weakening of the Canadian dollar on US dollar denominated components of cost of sales contributed an increase of $0.68 per MT to cost of sales, compared to the same period last year. These increases were fully offset by an increase in US dollar denominated revenue for the quarter.

Gross margin increased by $17.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and, excluding gross margin from mine gate volumes, Adjusted Gross Margin was $47.45 per MT, compared to $30.15 per MT for the same period in 2022. These margin improvements resulted from continued strength in pricing and production efficiencies as well as gross margin generated from “last mile” logistics trucking which increased by 154% on a quarter-over-quarter basis, driven by a 115% increase in volumes trucked as well as lower transportation fuel costs, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, total operating and general and administrative expense decreased $0.6 million compared to the same period in 2022. During the three months ended December 31, 2023, operating expense decreased by $0.7 million from the same period last year, primarily due to lower repairs and maintenance costs incurred. Last year, incremental repairs and maintenance costs were incurred for required improvements at the Peace River facility. Lower compensation costs, attributed to the timing of the recognition of variable compensation expense in 2022, also contributed to the reduction in operating expense compared to the same period last year. This reduction was partly offset by an increase in selling costs, including higher royalty costs incurred as a result of higher sand shipments from mines that require royalty payments and increased insurance expense, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. General and administrative expense increased $0.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, the result of slight increases for IT related expenses and other supplies, as well as higher variable incentive compensation costs, partly offset by lower professional fees incurred.

ESG

Source’s third annual ESG report was released in November, 2023 and details the Company’s 2022 ESG performance. For more information, Source’s most recent ESG report is available at www.sourceenergyservices.com .

BUSINESS OUTLOOK

The fourth quarter, a historically slower quarter where E&P companies exhaust budgets as they approach the end of the year, did not follow this trend for 2023 where total sand sales volumes were the highest fourth quarter volumes ever achieved by Source, and second only to the first quarter of this year. WCSB activity levels are expected to remain strong in 2024, with modest growth in completion activities throughout the Montney, but particularly in northeastern British Columbia as LNG Canada comes online. Increased demand by Source’s E&P customers for mine to wellsite services in the Attachie area will create additional opportunities for Source to continue to grow its business in 2024.

Source continues to improve production efficiencies through an expansion of mesh sizes and ongoing operating cost management. Source’s leading service offerings and logistics capabilities required for larger volumes of sand per well, as well as Source’s existing terminal network footprint, will continue to support strong operational performance for 2024.

In the longer-term, Source believes the increased demand for natural gas, driven by power generation facilities, increased natural gas pipeline export capabilities and liquefied natural gas exports will drive incremental demand for Source’s services in the WCSB. Source continues to see increased demand from customers that are primarily focused on the development of natural gas properties in the Montney, Duvernay and Deep Basin. This trend is consistent with Source’s view that natural gas will be an important transitional fuel that is critical for the successful movement to a less carbon-intensive world.

Source continues to focus on increasing its involvement in the provision of logistics services for other items needed at the wellsite in response to customer requests to expand its service offerings and to further utilize its existing Western Canadian terminals to provide additional services.

UPDATED NI 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORTS FOR THE MINERAL PROJECTS IN WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

Source is pleased to announce that it has filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities updated National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) technical reports for each of its three mineral projects in Wisconsin, United States (collectively, the “Technical Reports”).

The Technical Reports have each been prepared with an effective date of December 31, 2023 and were updated as part of an annual assessment that accounts for conventional mining depletion of the mineral resources and include updated production records. The updated resources do not represent a 100% or greater change in the total mineral resources.

Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no guarantee that all or any part of the mineral resource will be converted into a mineral reserve. Source has not based its production decisions and ongoing mine production on mineral reserve estimates, preliminary economic assessments, prefeasibility studies or feasibility studies. As a result, there may be an increased uncertainty of achieving any particular level of recovery of minerals or the cost of such recovery and historically projects without any mineral reserves have increased uncertainty and risk of failure.

Further details with respect to the scientific and technical information contained in this press release are available in the Technical Reports, which are available under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

These results should be read in conjunction with Source’s audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, together with the accompanying notes (the “Financial Statements”) and its corresponding MD&A for such periods. The Financial Statements and MD&A and other information relating to Source, including the Annual Information Form, are available under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca . The Financial Statements and comparative statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. Unless otherwise stated, all amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars.

NON-IFRS MEASURES

In this press release Source has used the terms Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Gross Margin and Adjusted EBITDA, including per MT, which do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and Source’s method of calculating these measures may differ from the method used by other entities and, accordingly, they may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. These financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss) and gross margin, respectively, which represent the most directly comparable measures of financial performance as determined in accordance with IFRS.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow to Net Income (Loss)

Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, ($000’s) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) 153,000 (12,209 ) 167,345 (8,770 ) Add: Income taxes (17,377 ) — (17,377 ) — Interest expense 6,459 6,812 26,575 27,102 Cost of sales – depreciation 8,735 5,125 25,775 20,827 Depreciation 3,811 2,361 11,809 10,555 Impairment reversal (128,555 ) — (128,555 ) — Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment (483 ) 862 (763 ) 862 Finance expense (excluding interest expense) 2,616 2,000 9,767 6,045 Share-based compensation expense 1,721 645 6,759 947 Gain on asset disposal (1,536 ) (11 ) (3,312 ) (1,192 ) Unrealized loss on derivative instruments — — — 1,718 Gain on sublease (31 ) — (28 ) — Other expense(1) (38 ) 869 1,120 3,407 Adjusted EBITDA 28,322 6,454 99,115 61,501 Financing expense paid (7,305 ) (16,311 ) (29,150 ) (28,599 ) Capital expenditures, net of proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment and reimbursement of capital costs (6,658 ) (3,940 ) (13,045 ) (13,288 ) Payment of lease obligations (5,088 ) (4,746 ) (19,592 ) (15,751 ) Free Cash Flow 9,271 (18,543 ) 37,328 3,863





Note : (1) Includes expenses related to the incident at the Fox Creek terminal facility, asset repairs reimbursed by insurance claims and other one-time expenses.

Reconciliation of Gross Margin to Adjusted Gross Margin

Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

($000’s) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross margin 27,697 10,630 109,406 58,145 Cost of sales – depreciation 8,735 5,125 25,775 20,827 Adjusted Gross Margin 36,432 15,755 135,181 78,972

For additional information regarding non-IFRS measures, including their use to management and investors, their composition and discussion of changes to either their composition or label, if any, please refer to the ‘Non-IFRS Measures’ section of the MD&A, which is incorporated herein by reference. Source’s MD&A is available online at www.sedarplus.ca and through Source’s website at www.sourceenergyservices.com .

