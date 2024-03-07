Bronze Pigment Market Size Worth $885.07 Million by 2033: The Brainy Insights

Newark, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global Bronze Pigment market is expected to grow from USD 579.83 Million in 2023 to USD 885.07 Million by 2033, at a CAGR of 4.32% during the forecast period 2024-2033.

Bronze pigment use is growing as many printing ink manufacturers use metallic pigments for several formulations to offer fashionable, durable and long-lasting special effects to the end products. These metallic pigments are broadly used for industrial coatings and automotive paints as they are economical compared to other options.



Competitive Strategy



To enhance their market position in the global Bronze Pigment market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



• In July 2022: Kadion represented Schlenk, providing new golden bronze effect pigments, shades, and effects. It extends the range of bronze pigments from the standard range. It is helping the organization expand its market share in the Bronze Pigment market.



Report Coverage Details



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 USD 579.83 Million Market Size in 2033 USD 885.07 Million CAGR 4.32% No. of Pages in Report 236 Segments Covered by Type, Application, Regions Drivers Growing use in screen printing Opportunities Emerging Economies Restraints Environmental concerns

Market Growth & Trends



These bronze pigments suit surfaces like cardboard, paper, leather, plastic, glass, textile and metal. Also, non-flat surfaces and substrates can be printed easily. It also has its application in food packaging. In the printing sector, gold bronze pigments are popular for enhancing the quality and value of packaging, print advertising, labels and wallpaper. These metallic effects help in enhancing the value of print advertising and wallpaper. Leading organizations in the market are developing related intermediate products and solutions for flexo, gravure and screen printing, among others. All of these factors are eventually driving the Bronze Pigment market. The use of metal powders and pigments in plastics is very diverse. These metal pigments are used to create an effect in the form of the masterbatch for the colouring plastics or in the relief technique for creating an artistic imitation of metal. Bronze powder is used as it has excellent colour reproducibility and stability, providing a realistic metal visual effect, good durability, strong stability and strong adhesion, among others. Bronze pigments are also applied in personal care and cosmetics to make dermatologically safe and high-quality skin-friendly makeup products. The bronze offers gold-bronze effects and many more to cosmetics, and there is a demand for alloy pigments. These are preferred more than the conventional solid colours because of their sustainability, versatility, low maintenance and compatibility. The resistance towards using chemicals is also creating the demand for metallic pigments. Also, these bronze pigments in the graphic art area provide metallic effects in many end-use applications, including writing inks, artist’s inks, felt tip markers, etc. Also, based on needed style, design, and fashion trends, the metallic effects help enhance the attractiveness of the wallpaper. Metallic inks have traditionally been used for the metallic inks used in tobacco packaging, etc. It is also broadly used in cosmetic packaging, publication printings, and speciality coated papers, and this seems to grow soon. Bronze pigments are broadly used for plastic, coating, silica gel, paint, printing ink, leather, toys, handicrafts, Christmas gifts and other sectors. The coating and architectural paint use is growing substantially because of fast infrastructure development and construction activities, especially in emerging economies.



Key Findings



• In 2023, the gold type segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 66.35% and market revenue of USD 384.72 Million.



The type segment is divided into copper type and gold type. In 2023, the gold type segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 66.35% and market revenue of USD 384.72 Million. Gold bronze pigments are used for various surfaces like cardboard, paper, leather, plastic, glass, textile and metal.



• In 2023, the printing industry segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 31.55% and market revenue of USD 182.94 Million.



The application segment is divided into printing industry, coating industry, plastic industry and others. In 2023, the printing industry segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 31.55% and market revenue of USD 182.94 Million. Leading printing ink manufacturers broadly use metallic pigments for many formulations to offer the final product durable, fashionable, and long-lasting special effects.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Bronze Pigment Market:



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The Asia Pacific region occurred as the largest market for the global Bronze Pigment industry, with a market share of 34.32% and a market value of around USD 199 Million in 2023. This market share is attributed to the region's largest consumers of metallic pigments. The growing paint & coatings sector and the Asia Pacific plastic and printing inks sector are also boosting the bronze pigment sector. China has become the largest consumer of metallic pigments and the leading manufacturer and trader in the region. It is attributed to the surge in production technology and strong downstream consumer support in the country.



Key players operating in the global Bronze Pigment market are:



• Kadion

• Atlana

• GRIMM Metallpulver

• Carl Schlenk

• AVL Metal Powders

• RADIOR

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global Bronze Pigment market based on below mentioned segments:

Global Bronze Pigment Market by Type:



• Copper Type

• Gold Type



Global Bronze Pigment Market by Application:



• Printing Industry

• Coating Industry

• Plastic Industry

• Others

About the report:



The global Bronze Pigment market is analysed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.



