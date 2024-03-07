Fujifilm Announces Availability of FUJINON Duvo™ HZK24-300mm Portable PL Mount Zoom Lens: Wide, Light, and Long

VALHALLA, N.Y., March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM North America Corporation’s Optical Devices Division announces the availability of its new FUJINON Duvo™ HZK24-300mm Portable PL Mount Zoom Lens (”Duvo 24-300mm“). This native PL-mount, dual format lens supports two types of large-image sensors[1], and specializes in shallow depth of field that produces a beautiful cinematic bokeh while maintaining ease of broadcast lens operation. Fujifilm expects to begin shipping initial orders of Duvo 24-300mm to customers at the end of March, 2024.

This versatile portable lens can be used with a tripod, shoulder-mounted with a Steadicam[2], or for high-angle shooting, using a crane. The shallow depth of field allows for cinematic image expression with beautiful bokeh effect, making it ideal for bringing the desired cine look to sporting events, live concerts, house of worship, reality shows, and other live broadcasts.



Complementing the previously released FUJINON Duvo™ HZK25-1000mm F2.8-F5.0 PL Mount Cinema Box Lens (“Duvo 25-1000mm”) — Fujifilm’s first Duvo Series lens — Duvo 24-300mm delivers 12.5x zoom, covering the frequently used 24-300mm focal range. Use of Duvo 24-300mm's built-in expander[3] shifts the focal length by 1.5 times, to 36-450mm, allowing users to capture far-away subjects in desirable fields of view. Duvo 24-300mm is just 10.65 inches (270.5mm) in length and 6.5 lbs (2.95kg) in weight, making it a compact, lightweight lens with high mobility.



“Cameras equipped with a large-image sensor are frequently used by broadcast professionals amidst the growing needs for immersive cinematic expressions featuring the use of shallow depth of field, cinematic bokeh and high dynamic range,” said Stosh Durbacz, national sales manager, Optical Devices Division, FUJIFILM North America Corporation. “The cinema lenses commonly used for these applications are optimized for shooting scripted production, and therefore have a smaller zoom magnification ratio than that of broadcast lenses. They also often require a specialist in focus operation, which is uncommon in the broadcast industry. It is in response to this that Fujifilm has created the Duvo Series of lenses that simultaneously achieves the signature Fujinon filmic look and the ease of broadcast lens operation.”



The newly released Duvo 24-300mm will be showcased by Fujifilm at the 2024 NAB Show, one of the world’s largest international broadcast equipment shows, to be held in Las Vegas from April 14 to April 17, 2024 (Booth #C5325). Fujifilm’s third Duvo Series lens, a portable, wide angle zoom lens covering a focal length of 14-100mm, will also be on display.

Full product features and specifications can be found in the September 2023 development announcement .

Availability:

Duvo 24-300mm is available at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $31,999 USD. Duvo 24-300mm is available for order now and will be shipping soon. For more information about the Duvo Series of lenses, please visit https://www.fujinon.com/duvo.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM North America Corporation, a marketing subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, consists of five operating divisions and one subsidiary company. The Imaging Division provides consumer and commercial photographic products and services, including photographic paper; digital printing equipment, along with service and support; personalized photo products; film; one-time-use cameras; and the popular INSTAX® line of instant cameras and accessories. The Electronic Imaging Division markets consumer digital cameras, lenses, and content creation solutions, and the Graphic Communication Division supplies products and services to the graphic printing industry. The Optical Devices Division provides optical lenses for the broadcast, cinematography, closed circuit television, videography, and industrial markets, and also markets binoculars and other optical imaging solutions. The Industrial and Corporate New Business Development Division delivers new products derived from Fujifilm’s technologies.

For more information, please visit https://www.fujifilm.com/us/en/about/region, go to www.twitter.com/fujifilmus to follow Fujifilm on Twitter, or go to www.facebook.com/FujifilmNorthAmerica to Like Fujifilm on Facebook.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver “Value from Innovation” in our products and services in the business segments of healthcare, materials, business innovation, and imaging. Our relentless pursuit of innovation is focused on providing social value and enhancing the lives of people worldwide. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information about Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here. For the year ended March 31, 2023, the company had global revenues of approximately 2.9 trillion yen (21 billion USD at an exchange rate of 134 yen/dollar). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

FUJIFILM, FUJINON, DUVO and INSTAX are trademarks of FUJIFILM Corporation and its affiliates. Steadicam is a brand and trademark of The Tiffen Company.

[1] Duvo 24-300mm supports a Super 35mm sensor and a full-frame sensor, with a 1.5x expander engaged.

[2] Steadicam equipment is used for shooting stable video, which reduces unwanted shaking and other movement that can occur when shooting with the camera and lens in hand. Steadicam products are separately available from a third party and are not associated with Fujifilm.

[3] The expander can expand the image circle to cover full-frame camera sensors and to extend the focal length to the telephoto side on Super 35mm camera sensors.

