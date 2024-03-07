Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Presentation at the DNB Energy & Shipping Conference 2024

March 7, 2024

Hamilton, Bermuda

Avance Gas Holding Ltd will be presenting today at the DNB Energy & Shipping Conference in Oslo. The presentation is enclosed hereto and is also available on our website, www.avancegas.com.

For further queries, please contact:

Media contact: Øystein Kalleklev, CEO Tel: +47 23 11 40 00

Investor and Analyst contact: Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO Tel: +47 23 11 40 00

ABOUT AVANCE GAS Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carriers (VLGCs) and owns sixteen LPG VLGC ships consisting of twelve modern VLGCs including four dual fuel VLGCs and four dual fuel MGCs for delivery in 2025 and 2026. For more information about Avance Gas, please visit www.avancegas.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment