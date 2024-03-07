Gattaca Genomics Appoints Dr. Tyl Taylor as New Director of Genetics Services

Fort Lauderdale, FL, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gattaca Genomics, a leading name in genetic services, appoints Dr. Tyl Taylor as its new Director of Genetic Services. Dr. Taylor brings a wealth of experience and expertise in the field, making him a valuable addition to the Gattaca Genomics team.

In his role as the Director of Genetic Services, Dr. Taylor is poised to lead the team towards new heights in genetic research and reproductive technologies. His vision aligns with Gattaca's commitment to excellence and innovation, ensuring that the company continues to be at the forefront of cutting-edge genetic services.



With a rich history of contributions to the field of genetics, Dr. Taylor has served as the Director of Laboratory Services at Reproductive Endocrinology Associates of Charlotte (REACH) overseeing all aspects of in vitro fertilization (IVF) and managing a team of 10 embryologists/andrologists.



His extensive work experience also includes roles as the Director and Co-owner of Revolution Genetics, LLC, where he focused on next-generation sequencing for preimplantation genetic testing for aneuploidy. Dr. Taylor has provided scientific consultancy at Ohana Biosciences in Boston, MA, and served as an offsite lab director for multiple IVF labs throughout the country.



Notably, Dr. Taylor has been actively involved in various professional memberships, including the American Association of Bioanalysts, American College of Embryology, and the American Society of Reproductive Medicine. His commitment to advancing genetic research is evident in his extensive list of peer-reviewed journal articles, abstracts, and invited speaking engagements. His work has been published in reputable journals such as RBM online, Zygote, and Human Reproduction Update, showcasing his dedication to pushing the boundaries of knowledge in reproductive genetics.



"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Taylor to Gattaca. His unprecedented reputation, passion for genetics, and proven leadership in the field make him an excellent fit for our team. We are confident that under his guidance, Gattaca will continue to drive advancements in genetic services," said Michael Carbonara, CEO of Gattaca Genetics.

About Dr. Tyl Harrison Taylor

Dr. Taylor, born in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, holds a Ph.D. in Genetics from the University of Kent, Canterbury, England. His educational journey includes a Bachelor's degree in Biology from Randolph-Macon College, Ashland, Virginia, and a Master's of Science in Clinical Embryology and Andrology from Eastern Virginia Medical School, Norfolk, Virginia.

About Gattaca Genomics:

Gattaca Genomics stands at the forefront of reproductive health, offering advanced genetic testing services to redefine family planning. Specializing in Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT) and Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS), we are committed to providing individuals and couples with comprehensive insights for informed decision-making. Under the leadership of CEO Michael Carbonara and Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Maria Ines "Mari" Mitrani, our expert team brings together visionary guidance and scientific excellence. We prioritize personalized support, ensuring a nuanced understanding of each family's unique journey. Gattaca Genomics aims to revolutionize family planning by delivering sophisticated solutions, leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance the prospects of a successful pregnancy while mitigating genetic risks.