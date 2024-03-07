Contactless Connector Market Size and Share Estimated To Reach USD 766.47 Million By 2032, With 17.0% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest research report [115+] pages with 360-degree visibility, titled “Contactless Connector Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Technology (Inductive Coupling, Magnetic Field, Radio Frequency); By Product Type; By Data Rate; By Mode Of Operation; By Vertical; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2024- 2032" published by Polaris Market.

The global contactless connector market size and share is currently valued at USD 186.42 million in 2023. It is anticipated to generate an estimated revenue of USD 766.47 million by 2032, according to the latest study by Polaris Market Research. Besides, the report notes that the market exhibits a robust 17.0% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the forecasted timeframe, 2024-2032.

Market Definition

What are Contactless Connectors Used For? What is the Expected Size & Share of Contactless Connector Market?

In electronic systems, a contactless connector is an innovative technological advancement that makes it possible to connect data or electricity without making physical touch. This new method of connectivity transfers power and data over insulating materials or air gaps using electromagnetic fields or inductive coupling. Technology plays a key role in increasing the longevity of gadgets, reducing the wear and tear on conventional connectors, and creating more dependable and robust electronic products.

Moreover, contactless connectors are essential for many uses, such as data transfer systems, wireless charging platforms, and the development of sophisticated medical equipment, automobile parts, and industrial machinery. Also, it provides advantages like reduced wear, improved dependability, and heightened resistance to environmental factors like vibration, dust, and moisture. In the future years, the contactless connector market share of contactless connectivity is expected to increase due to their widespread use in payment terminals, smartphones, smartwatches, access control systems, wearables, and Internet of Things devices, among other applications.

Contactless Connector Market Key Companies

3M

Amphenol

AVIC Jonhon Optronic Technology

Bel Fuse

DIAMOND SA

EATON

Glenair

Harting

Ksaria

Micropol

Molex

Neutrik

ODU GmbH & Co.KG

Radiall

Sumitomo Electric Industries

TE Connectivity

X-BEAM Tech

Key Highlights

The expansion of IoT devices and smart technologies drives the need for safe and dependable connecting solutions, which in turn drives demand for contactless connectors. Also, continuous progress in wireless charging and data transfer technologies is broadening the application of contactless connectors and driving their market expansion.

The contactless connector market segmentation is mainly based on product type, technology, mode of operation, vertical, data rate, and region.

North America dominated the market with the largest share in 2023.

Market Developments

Growth Drivers:

Usage Across a Wide Spectrum of Environmental Conditions: Contactless connections' sealed design makes them ideal for use in harsh settings with lots of moisture, dust, and dirt. This ensures dependable operation even under trying circumstances. With enhanced temperature limits of -30°C to +85°C and 0°C to +70°C for commercial applications, these connectors are highly adaptable and can function in a variety of environmental conditions. Their sturdy design reduces the effects of mechanical strains and vibrations, increasing their overall longevity and endurance.

Contactless connections' sealed design makes them ideal for use in harsh settings with lots of moisture, dust, and dirt. This ensures dependable operation even under trying circumstances. With enhanced temperature limits of -30°C to +85°C and 0°C to +70°C for commercial applications, these connectors are highly adaptable and can function in a variety of environmental conditions. Their sturdy design reduces the effects of mechanical strains and vibrations, increasing their overall longevity and endurance. Adoption of Contactless Connectors: Adoption of contactless connectors also improves electronic device testability, configurability, manufacturability, and production speed. When physical connectors are not needed, the manufacturing process becomes more streamlined and efficient, accelerating production schedules and increasing device design flexibility. Furthermore, the lack of physical connectors makes testing processes simpler, enhancing quality control and lowering testing overhead, expanding the contactless connector market size.

Industry Trends:

Growing Opportunities: Beyond their conventional uses in consumer electronics and industrial automation, contactless connectors have applications in a wide range of industries. Market participants have the chance to diversify into industries including transportation, healthcare, agriculture, and smart cities, where contactless connectivity can increase productivity, dependability, and convenience.

Beyond their conventional uses in consumer electronics and industrial automation, contactless connectors have applications in a wide range of industries. Market participants have the chance to diversify into industries including transportation, healthcare, agriculture, and smart cities, where contactless connectivity can increase productivity, dependability, and convenience. Advantages: Contactless connections are perfect for use in industrial automation applications because of their advantages, which include reduced wear and tear, increased resistance to environmental variables, and higher reliability. As a result, the contactless connector market demand is predicted to soar as companies push toward process automation.

Restraints

High Cost, Compatibility, and Range Limitation: The upfront costs of incorporating contactless connector technology into legacy systems can outweigh those of conventional wired connectors. This cost barrier may discourage adoption, especially for companies with tight budgets. Moreover, a major obstacle is the compatibility of contactless connectors with existing devices and infrastructure.

Segmentation Overview

The Wireless Charging Connectors Sector Grows at the Highest CAGR

The incorporation of wireless charging connectors is highly advantageous due to the swift growth of IoT gadgets and smart home devices. There is a growing need for smooth, versatile, and convenient charging options as the ecosystem of connected devices in both residential and commercial settings expands.

Furthermore, a major factor propelling the uptake of wireless charging technology is the growing acceptance and popularity of smart gadgets across a range of industries. In addition to highlighting the value of seamless communication, the increasing reliance on wireless charging also highlights the critical role that wireless charging connectors play in easing the transition to a more convenient and connected future.

The Consumer Electronics Sector Grows at the Fastest CAGR

The consumer electronics sector is experiencing substantial growth and innovation due to the quickening rate of technological advancement in the contactless connector market. These developments are improving user experiences and creating new opportunities for manufacturers by completely changing the way consumers interact with their electronic products.

Moreover, manufacturers are concentrating on creating high-performance and user-friendly solutions, like smooth data transfer, wireless charging, and compact designs, in response to consumer preferences. These capabilities are made possible in large part by contactless connectors, which provide users more freedom, flexibility, and convenience when using their devices.

Contactless Connector Market: Report Scope & Dynamics

Regional Insights

North America: North America has developed a highly developed market environment, characterized by well-established industries and a strong focus on technical growth and innovation. The need for a contactless connector market in North America is fueled by the abundance of industry leaders, particularly in the automotive, healthcare, consumer electronics, and industrial automation sectors.

Asia Pacific: Large expenditures are being made in the development of infrastructure in the Asia Pacific region, especially in smart city projects and telecommunications networks. To facilitate smooth communication and data exchange, these investments are propelling the deployment of IoT devices, connected sensors, and automation systems. This is opening up new potential for the use of contactless connector solutions.

Browse the Detail Report “Contactless Connector Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Technology (Inductive Coupling, Magnetic Field, Radio Frequency); By Product Type; By Data Rate; By Mode Of Operation; By Vertical; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2024- 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/contactless-connector-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What is the expected growth rate and size of the contactless connector market?

Ans: The market size and share were valued at USD 186.42 million in 2023 and are anticipated to generate an estimated revenue of USD 766.47 million by 2032 at a robust 17.0% CAGR over the forecasted timeframe, 2024-2032.

Which factors are driving the market growth?

Ans: The expansion of IoT devices and smart technologies drives the need for safe and dependable connecting solutions, which in turn drives demand for contactless connectors. Also, continuous progress in wireless charging and data transfer technologies is broadening the application of contactless connectors and driving the contactless connector market growth.

What segments are covered in the report?

Ans: The contactless connector industry analysis is mainly based on product type, technology, mode of operation, vertical, data rate, and region.

Which region dominated the market?

Ans: North America dominated the market in 2023.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the contactless connector market report based on technology, product type, data rate, mode of operation, vertical and region.

By Technology Outlook

Inductive Coupling

Magnetic Field

Radio Frequency

By Product Type Outlook

NFC connectors

RFID connectors

Wireless charging connectors

Wireless data transfer connectors

Others

By Data Rate Outlook

1 Gbps

3 Gbps

Up to 6 Gbps

By Mode Of Operation Outlook

Full-duplex Connectivity

Half-duplex Connectivity

Simplex Connectivity

By Vertical Outlook

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Industrial

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea, Australia)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

