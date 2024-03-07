Press release

Sopra Steria and AMA Reinforce Strategic Partnership to Pioneer in AI-Driven Data Management

Rennes, France – March 7, 2024 at 8:00am - AMA CORPORATION PLC ("AMA") (ISIN GB00BNKGC5 - mnemo ALAMA), is proud to announce the reinforcement of its strategic partnership with Sopra Steria, a major Tech player in Europe, focused on revolutionizing data management with the power of Artificial Intelligence. This new strategic initiative is set to leverage the high-value data generated by AMA's XpertEye application and integrate it seamlessly into Sopra Steria's advanced AI solutions.

The synergy between Sopra Steria's expertise in IT solutions and AMA's know-how in assisted Reality (aR) promises to bring about significant improvements in operational efficiency. Integrating XpertEye's data into Sopra Steria's AI platforms aims to provide a comprehensive solution that addresses the complexities of modern data management, from enhancing decision-making processes to ensuring the utmost protection of sensitive information.

Additionally, Sopra Steria chose AMA's XpertEye for its adaptable deployment options, from SaaS to on-premises, and to showcase the revolutionary capabilities of 5G in boosting remote assistance through notable advancements in connectivity, reliability, and speed.

This collaboration not only signifies a leap forward in technological innovation but also underscores a shared dedication to advancing data management, ensuring that the digital transformation journey of companies is both safe and cutting-edge.

Yves Nicolas, Deputy Director in charge of the AI program at Sopra Steria Group, comments, "Strengthening our collaboration with AMA aligns perfectly with our commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation, including in data management. We are convinced that together we can redefine the standards of operational excellence and open up new possibilities for companies navigating today's data-centric world."

Highlighting the importance of this partnership, Christian Guillemot, Co-founder and CEO of AMA, expresses his enthusiasm: "Collaborating with Sopra Steria enables us to propose a robust integration offer, thus allowing our customers to fully leverage the data produced by XpertEye. Capitalizing on our joint commitment to innovate and integrate Gen AI tools, this partnership is poised to transform how companies manage and optimize data in an increasingly digital world.”

About AMA

AMA is a global provider of powerful productivity applications, designed for the connected frontline workforce. We use cutting-edge technologies such as assisted Reality (aR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enable remote support and digitized work instructions and inspections, transforming how organizations operate. Our XpertEye suite of secure applications empowers customers to improve productivity, speed up resolution time, retain knowledge, and reduce their carbon footprint.

We are B Corp certified, affirming our dedication to meeting the highest standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.

We have a global presence with offices in Europe, APAC, and the USA, enabling us to reach customers across all time zones and geographic locations.

AMA is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (GB00BNKGZC51 - ALAMA).

More information on www.amaxperteye.com

About Sopra Steria

Steria Sopra Steria, a major Tech player in Europe with 56,000 employees in nearly 30 countries, is recognised for its consulting, digital services and software development. It helps its clients drive their digital transformation and obtain tangible and sustainable benefits. The Group provides end-to-end solutions to make large companies and organisations more competitive by combining in-depth knowledge of a wide range of business sectors and innovative technologies with a fully collaborative approach. Sopra Steria places people at the heart of everything it does and is committed to putting digital to work for its clients in order to build a positive future for all. In 2023, the Group generated revenues of €5.8 billion.

The world is how we shape it

Sopra Steria (SOP) is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment A) – ISIN: FR0000050809 For more information, visit us at www.soprasteria.com

