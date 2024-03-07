Dividend Declaration

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc

7 March 2024

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc

Interim Dividend on B Shares

The Directors of Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc (the "Company") are pleased to declare an interim dividend of 1.5 pence per B Share for the year to 31 December 2024, to be paid on 17 May 2024.

The ex-dividend date is 2 May 2024.

The record date for the dividend is 3 May 2024.

On 24 August 2023 the Company launched an offer for subscription for B Shares to raise, in aggregate, up to £10 million with an over-allotment facility of up to a further £10 million (before issue costs) (the "Offer"). Full details of the Offer are contained in a prospectus issued by the Company on that date (the "Prospectus").

Those investors seeking to benefit from the above B Share dividend should note the following:

For those investors seeking to invest in the Offer in the 2023/2024 tax year, application forms and cleared funds must arrive by no later than midday on 4 April 2024, for allotment on or before Friday 5 April 2024. Application forms with cheques must arrive by no later than midday on 25 March 2024.

For those investors seeking to invest in the Offer in the 2024/2025 tax year, application forms and cleared funds must arrive by no later than midday on 30 April 2024, for allotment on or before Wednesday 1 May 2024. Application forms with cheques must arrive by no later than midday on 19 April 2024.

A copy of the Prospectus, and the application form, is available on the Company's website: https://senecavct.co.uk/current-offer/

This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 which is part of English Law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.

For further information, please contact:

John Hustler, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at john.hustler@btconnect.com

Richard Manley, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at Richard.Manley@senecapartners.co.uk