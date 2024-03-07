KH Group Plc

Press Release 7 March 2024 at 9:30 am EET

Indoor Group has renewed its financing agreement

KH Group’s subsidiary Indoor Group Holding has signed an amended financing agreement.

The agreement includes amendments on payback schedules as well as covenant levels. The EUR 9.25 million bullet-loan due date will be transferred from year 2024 to 2026. The current financial situation and future prospects have been taken into consideration regarding the covenants.

Sievi Capital is now a conglomerate with a new name KH Group. Our four business areas are leading players in their sectors in B2B products and services and consumer trade. The objective of our strategy change is to focus on the business of the earth-moving machinery supplier KH-Koneet. KH Group’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.