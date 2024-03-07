Tallinn City Government approved the detailed plan for the next stage of Kodulahe

The Tallinn City Government approved the detailed planning for the next stage of Arco Vara Kodulahe development. At the address Soodi 6, three different types of apartment buildings are being built, with a total of only 62 apartments and four commercial spaces.

Miko-Ove Niinemäe, the CEO of Arco Vara: "Until the approval of the detailed plan, the design deadlines are in a gray area - no one knows exactly if or when the construction process will be reached. After establishing the detailed plan, we can start talking about dates and deadlines."

The start of construction and sale of apartments in Soodi 6 is planned for the first half of 2024, and the completion of the construction in 2025. The developer has planned an investment of 14 million euros. The main contractor of the object is Arco Tarc, a subsidiary of Arco Vara.





