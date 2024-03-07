Spar Nord repurchases Tier 2 capital

Company announcement no. 18

With reference to Company Announcement no. 14 of 26 February 2024, Spar Nord announced an offer to repurchase previously issued Tier 2 capital instruments with ISIN codes DK0030432075 and DK0030431341 managed by Nykredit Bank.

The repurchase offer expired on 5 March 2024 and the result of the offer was as follows.

Spar Nord repurchases nominally DKK 196 million in ISIN code DK0030432075 at a rate of 100.41 with 8 March 2024 as the value date.

Spar Nord repurchases nominally DKK 68 million in ISIN code DK0030431341 at a rate of 99.57 with 8 March 2024 as the value date.





Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236, or by e-mail at rsn@sparnord.dk.





Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations

