Europe Controlled Release Fertilizer - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Controlled Release Fertilizer - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts 2016 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe Controlled Release Fertilizer Market size is estimated at USD 385.11 million in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 602.87 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.76% during the forecast period (2024-2030).







Key Highlights

Largest Segment by Type - Complex : Complex controlled release fertilizers can provide multiple nutrients at a constant rate to the crops, that it does not loose nutrients due to leaching or volitilization.





Largest Segment by Coating Type - Polymer Coated : They are very effective in supplying all the essential primary and secondary nutrients coupled with micronutrients. Reduce the need for multiple fertilizer applications.





Largest Segment by Crop Type - Field Crops : The domination of field crops in Europe Fertilizers market is mainly due to its large cultivation area in the region. They account for more than 95% of total crop area.





Largest segment by Country - Ukraine : Need for high productivity on the available land to meet the growing demand for food which is attributed to growing population.It accounts for about 4.46% of Europe crop area.

Polymer Coated is the largest segment by Coating Type.

The European controlled-release fertilizer market has grown significantly by 44.67% during the study period. Polymer-coated CRF, among all the other coating types, held the major share of 57.7% in 2021.





The value of polymer-coated controlled-release fertilizers increased by 44.03% during the study period, while the volume increased by 1.58%. According to the ECHA, Polyurethanes, Polyethylene co vinyl acetate, Ethylene acrylic acid copolymer, Formaldehyde-naphtalensulfonic acid condensate sodium salts, and Alkyds based on vegetable oils are the types of polymer coating done in the region.





The European Union set the rules and regulations for controlled-release fertilizers, including polymer encapsulation systems, which are currently under the scope of future restrictions until they are developed to be biodegradable within 2026.





The other coating types segment held a share of 15.14% in the market studied in 2021; it increased by 45.49% during the study period. All the other types of coatings in the region are used for field crops, such as wheat, barley, maize, soybean, rye, rice, rapeseed, etc., as they are intensively cultivated across all the major countries.





Hence, the other coating types segment of controlled-release fertilizers, particularly biodegradable and polymer-based ones, has the highest market potential during the forecast period.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Compo Expert GmbH

Ekompany International BV (DeltaChem)

Haifa Group Ltd

ICL GROUP LTD

Kingenta Ecological Engineering Group Co., Ltd.

Mivena BV

Nutrien Ltd.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/crqqsk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment