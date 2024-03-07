Third-Party Optical Transceivers Market by Data Rate, Form Factor, & Application - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Third-Party Optical Transceivers Market by Data Rate (Greater Than 10 Gbps and Less Than 40 Gbps, Greater Than 100 Gbps, Greater Than 40 Gbps and Less Than 100 Gbps), Form Factor (CFP, GBIC, QSFP), Application - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Third-Party Optical Transceivers Market size was estimated at USD 2.32 billion in 2022, USD 2.56 billion in 2023, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.33% to reach USD 5.10 billion by 2030.







Third-party optical transceivers are used in data communication and networking equipment, such as switches, routers, and servers, to transmit and receive optical signals over fiber optic cables. They convert electrical signals into optical signals for transmission and then convert them back to electrical signals for reception. Using third-party optical transceivers can provide cost savings, as they are often priced more competitively than OEM transceivers and offer flexibility and interoperability, allowing network administrators to choose from a wider range of options and vendors for their networking equipment. Third-party transceivers provide customization options, such as different connector types, longer reach capabilities, or specialized features unavailable with the OEM transceivers. Moreover, the surge in SAN/NAS storage coupled with the rapid development of network applications, increased investment in the optical fiber network, and expansion of telecom infrastructure raised the utilization of third-party optical transceivers. However, compatibility issues and various concerns associated with the quality and reliability of optical transceivers significantly impede the adoption of third-party optical transceivers. In addition, emerging applications of third-party optical transceivers in data centers and 5G networks and ongoing advancements in optical transceivers are expected to create tremendous opportunities for market growth of third-party optical transceivers.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 197 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.56 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.3% Regions Covered Global



Companies Mentioned

AddOn Networks

Alperio

Approved Technology Limited

ATOP Corporation

CBO GmbH

Champion ONE

DataLight Optics Inc.

Elevate Global IT

ETU-Link Technology Co., Ltd.

FluxLight, Inc.

FS.com Inc.

Hummingbird Networks

II-VI Incorporated

Park Place Technologies, LLC

Precision Optical Transceivers, Inc.

Prolabs Ltd.

Shenzhen Sopto Technology Co., Ltd.

Suzhou Optcore Technology Co., Ltd.

TXO Systems Ltd.

XTEL Technologies Group Ltd.

