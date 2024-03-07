Cellulose Nitrate Market Projected to Reach $1.6 Billion Globally by 2030

Dublin, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cellulose Nitrate - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Cellulose Nitrate estimated at US$817.5 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Printing Inks, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.3% CAGR and reach US$505.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Wood Coatings segment is readjusted to a revised 9.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $222.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.7% CAGR



The Cellulose Nitrate market in the U.S. is estimated at US$222.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$358.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -

Abu Zaabal Co. for Specialty Chemicals

Atomax Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Bergerac N.C.

Dow Wolff Cellulosics GmbH

Gifrer Barbezat

Hengshui Orient Chemical Co., Ltd.

Hubei Xuefei Chemical

Ing. Petr Svec- Penta

Kngmed Medical

Nantong Tailida Chemical Co., Ltd.

Nitro Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Nitro Quimica

Productos Quimicos Monterrey S.A.

Reagents, Inc

Tembec, Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 94 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $817.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1600 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.8% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b6ecwd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment