Policing Technologies Market by Technology (Aviation, Communication, Detection & Surveillance), Deployment Type (On Premises, On-Cloud), Application - Forecast 2024-2030

Dublin, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Policing Technologies Market by Technology (Aviation Technology, Communication Technology, Detection & Surveillance Technology), Deployment Type (On Premises, On-Cloud), Application - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Policing Technologies Market size was estimated at USD 3.90 billion in 2023, USD 4.30 billion in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.74% to reach USD 7.97 billion by 2030.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis is a comprehensive tool that provides an insightful and in-depth examination of the current state of vendors in the Policing Technologies Market. By meticulously comparing and analyzing vendor contributions in terms of overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can offer companies a greater understanding of their performance and the challenges they face when competing for market share. Additionally, this analysis provides valuable insights into the competitive nature of the sector, including factors such as accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits observed over the base year period studied. With this expanded level of detail, vendors can make more informed decisions and devise effective strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Key Company Profiles

The report delves into recent significant developments in the Policing Technologies Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include 3M Company, Accenture, Inc., Axon Enterprise, Inc., B&T AG, Basler AG, Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products Inc, CGI Group Inc., Cognitec Systems Corporation, Digital Ally Inc., General Dynamics Information Technology, International Business Machines Corporation, Maverick Drone Systems LLC, Motorola Solutions, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, and SAP SE.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages194
Forecast Period2024 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$4.3 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$7.97 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate10.7%
Regions CoveredGlobal

