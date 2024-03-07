Dublin, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Image Guided Surgery Market Analysis & Forecast 2024-2034: Market By Product; By Application (Gastroenterology Surgery, Neurosurgery, Cardiac Surgery, Urology, Oncology Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Others ; By End-user; and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global image guided surgery market size was estimated to be USD 7.85 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach at USD 20.16 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 8.96% during the forecast period 2024-2034. Increasing adoption of surgical navigation systems for minimally invasive surgeries, growing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, surge in technological advancements in surgical navigation systems, rising focus on development of innovative devices, increasing launch of new products, growing demand for image guided surgical systems by surgeons, surge in approvals by regulatory bodies, and rising launch of advanced image-guided surgery systems are several important elements driving the market's expansion.







Rising launch of advanced image-guided surgery systems is predicted to boost the market growth during the forecast period. A number of illnesses can be diagnosed and treated with the use of image-guided surgical equipment. Surgery may be performed more precisely and successfully by employing image guided technology. For instance, in September 2022, Olympus Corporation has unveiled its latest surgical visualization platform, known as VISERA ELITE III, to cater to the needs of Healthcare Professionals (HCPs) conducting endoscopic procedures across various medical specialties.



By application, neurosurgery was the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global image guided surgery market in 2023 owing to increasing demand of advanced systems for the neurosurgery, surge in approvals by regulatory bodies, and growing research & development activities. Additionally, cardiac surgery is predicted to grow at fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, rising technological advancements, and increasing launch of advanced systems. For instance, in June 2022, GE Healthcare has introduced the Allia platform, a product designed for minimally invasive, image-guided surgical procedures. This new platform is the result of a collaborative effort with surgeons and interventionists over several years, with the goal of enhancing the user experience, streamlining workflow efficiency, and promoting the integration of advanced image guidance into everyday medical practices.

Companies Mentioned

Olympus Corporation

GE Healthcare

Stryker Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Karl Storz Gmbh & Co. KG

Analogic Corporation

Medtronic Plc.

Siemens Healthineers

Varian Medical Systems Inc.

Brainlab AG



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9l1z06

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment