Successful completion of the initial offering on the iconic artwork from Francis Bacon 'Three Studies for Portrait of George Dyer, 1963’

Closing of the Offer Period and Trading on the ARTEX MTF to commence on Friday 8 March 2024

Luxembourg, 7 March 2024

The offering of 550,000 class B redeemable shares (the “ Class B Shares ” or the “ Offered Shares ”) of Art Share 002 S.A. , a public limited liability company (société anonyme) governed by the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, having its registered office at 16, rue Eugène Ruppert, L-2453 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, and registered with the Luxembourg register of commerce and companies (Registre de Commerce et des Sociétés de Luxembourg) under number B273672 (the “ Company ” or “ Art Share 002 ”) (the “ Offering ”) in Francis Bacon’s iconic artwork 'Three Studies for Portrait of George Dyer, 1963’ (the “ Artwork ”) was successfully completed (and oversubscribed) by way of a private placement to qualified and/or professional investors located in the EEA, the UK and Switzerland.

”). The price per Class B Share was fixed at EUR 92.20 for an aggregate value of EUR 38,032,500, equivalent to USD 41,250,000 by applying the exchange rate as published by the European Central Bank at 16:00 (CET) on 4 March 2024 of USD 1 = EUR 0.9220.

Trading of the Class B Shares on the ARTEX MTF shall commence with an opening auction commencing at 12:50 PM CET and then into contiunous trading from 1:00 PM CET under symbol BAC1EU (ISIN: LU2583605592).

The final offering memorandum detailing the terms of the Offering, together with the pricing statement, was published by the Company on 7 March 2024 and is available to view on its website at www.artshare002.com (the “Offering Memorandum”).

Admission Highlights

On Admission, the Company will have a market capitalisation of approximately EUR 50.7 million, equivalent to USD 55 million and have 550,000 Class B Shares in issue.

Zeus Capital Limited, a UK Investment Bank regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK, acted as sole bookrunner for the Offering. Linklaters, LLP acted as legal advisers to the sole bookrunner.

Security details as follows: Ticker Symbol: BAC1EU ISIN: LU2583605592 WKN: A3D7ZH Bloomberg Ticker: BAC1EU AW EQUITY







H.S.H. Prince Wenceslas of Liechtenstein, co-founder and Chairman of ARTEX MTF, commented:

"We are very proud to announce the success of this final step towards the trading of a work of art, a first in art history. The strong interest shown by qualified investors over the last couple of weeks is a major mark of confidence in our new regulated and accessible art focused multilateral trading facility."

Yassir Benjelloun-Touimi, co-founder and CEO of ARTEX MTF, added:

"The enthusiasm generated by this offering is excellent news for all those who believe in the potential of democratising investment in art. From 8 March, everyone will be able to trade in art on the ARTEX MTF, paving the way for the development of a new asset class. This admission is the first ever listed masterpiece, and we are now excited to bring other masterpieces we have in the pipeline.”



Francis Bacon, Three Studies for Portrait of George Dyer, 1963 © The Estate of Francis Bacon. All rights reserved, DACS 2024 / Photo by The Makers Photography

The Admission is expected to take place on ARTEX MTF AG, a public limited liability company (Ak-tiengesellschaft), incorporated under the laws of Liechtenstein, having its registered office at Wuhrstrasse 6, 9490 Vaduz, Liechtenstein and registered with the trade and companies register of Liechtenstein under number FL-0002.682.571-2, being a multilateral trading facility regulated and supervised by the Liechtenstein Financial Market Authority (“ARTEX MTF”).

* * *

About Art Share 002 S.A.

Art Share 002 is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) incorporated under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg existing as securitisation undertaking (organisme de titrisation) within the meaning of the Luxembourg law of 22 March 2004 on securitisation, as amended (the “Securitisation Law”). It has been set-up to issue shares, tracking the economic risk associated with the Artwork and any other associated risk within the meaning of article 53 of the Securitisation Law, financed, inter alia, by the issuance of the Class B Shares.

Art Share 002 was established to facilitate fractional investment in the Artwork through the issuance of the Class B Shares (i.e., undertaking a securitisation transaction of the Artwork).

The principal activity of Art Share 002 is to hold and securitise the Artwork, as well as assuming risks, existing or future, relating to the holding of the Artwork. Its principal activities to date have been limited to organisational activities, including entering into certain agreements (i) for the acquisition of the Artwork and (ii) those necessary for the preparation and execution of the Offering and the Admission.

It is intended that the Artwork to be displayed, on loan to cultural institutions such as museums to enhance accessibility to the public. This will add a unique social impact dimension to the transaction and contribute to the goal of the democratisation of iconic artwork.

Art Share 002 is managed by a board of directors who are Mrs Ursula Schmidt, Mr Edouard de Burlet and Mr Ronan Le Bouc.

Art Share 002 does not expect to generate revenues or cashflows from lending, for free, the Artwork to cultural institutions such as museums. It will not conduct any business activities except for activities relating to the ownership, maintenance and promotion of the Artwork and, as such, these activities shall be limited to a passive administration of the ownership of the Artwork.

The Company’s strategy will be to display and promote the Artwork in a manner designed to improve public understanding of it.

Press contacts

France and Global

Aliénor Miens | Alienor.miens@margie.fr | +33 (0)6 64 32 81 75

Bertrand Chambenois | bertrand.chambenois@margie.fr | +33 (0)6 11 84 34 92

Bookrunner

Zeus Capital Limited

Ben Robertson (Head of ECM)

ben.robertson@zeuscapital.co.uk

125 Old Broad Street, 12th Floor, London, EC2N 1AR

www.zeuscapital.co.uk

Art Share 002 S.A

Please contact Aliénor Miens as indicated above.

