Analysis of Co-promotion and Co-marketing Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Signed During 2016-2024

Dublin, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Co-promotion and Co-marketing in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 2016-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Co-promotion and Co-marketing Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter co-promotion and co-marketing deals.



Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of co-promotion and co-marketing deals from 2016 to 2024, the report provides access to co-promotion and co-marketing deal payment terms as announced between the parties. This data provides useful insight into the payment and other deal terms.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered and rights transferred - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of co-promotion and co-marketing deals announced since 2016 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual co-promotion and co-marketing contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



The report begins with an introduction to co-promotion and co-marketing dealmaking in chapters 1 and 2, discussing trends, merits, and deal structures. Chapter 3 outlines the structure of these deals, while chapter 4 reviews leading deals since 2016, providing access to agreement contracts. Chapter 5 lists the top 25 active dealmaker companies, with links to deal records and contract documents.

Chapter 6 offers a detailed review of deals organized by company, therapy, technology, and industry type, providing insights into deal terms. The deal directory compiles all co-promotion and co-marketing deals since 2016, organized alphabetically by company, therapeutic area, and technology type. Tables and figures throughout the report illustrate dealmaking trends.

Overall, the report offers comprehensive information for prospective dealmakers interested in co-promotion and co-marketing alliances.



Co-promotion and Co-marketing Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology provides the reader with the following key benefits:

Understand deal trends since 2016

Browse co-promotion and co-marketing deals

Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions

Financials terms

Directory of deals by company A-Z, therapy focus and technology type

Leading deals by value

Most active dealmakers

Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction

Access contract documents - insights into deal structures

Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Save hundreds of hours of research time

Co-promotion and Co-marketing Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology includes:

Trends in co-promotion and co-marketing dealmaking in the biopharma industry

Overview of co-promotion and co-marketing deal structure

Directory of co-promotion and co-marketing deal records covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology

The leading co-promotion and co-marketing deals by value

Most active co-promotion and co-marketing dealmakers

The leading co-promotion and co-marketing partnering resources

Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:

What are the rights granted or optioned?

What rights are granted by the agreement?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are intellectual property rights handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in co-promotion and co-marketing dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Definition of co-promotion and co-marketing deals

2.3. Trends in co-promotion and co-marketing deals since 2016

2.3.1. Co-promotion and co-marketing dealmaking by year, 2016-2024

2.3.2. Co-promotion and co-marketing dealmaking by phase of development, 2016-2024

2.3.3. Co-promotion and co-marketing dealmaking by industry sector, 2016-2024

2.3.4. Co-promotion and co-marketing dealmaking by therapy area, 2016-2024

2.3.5. Co-promotion and co-marketing dealmaking by technology type, 2016-2024

2.3.6. Co-promotion and co-marketing dealmaking by most active company, 2016-2024

2.4. Reasons for entering into co-promotion and co-marketing partnering deals

2.5. The future of co-promotion and co-marketing deals



Chapter 3 - Overview of co-promotion and co-marketing deal structure

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Co-promotion and co-marketing agreement structure



Chapter 4 - Leading co-promotion and co-marketing deals

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Top co-promotion and co-marketing deals by value



Chapter 5 - Top 25 most active co-promotion and co-marketing dealmakers

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Top 25 most active co-promotion and co-marketing dealmakers



Chapter 6 - Co-promotion and co-marketing deals including contracts directory

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Co-promotion and co-marketing deals with contracts 2016-2024



Deal directory

Deal directory - Co-promotion and co-marketing dealmaking by companies A-Z

Deal directory - Co-promotion and co-marketing dealmaking by therapy area

Deal directory - Co-promotion and co-marketing dealmaking by technology type

