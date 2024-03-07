Global Regenerative Agriculture Market Size To Worth USD 29.27 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 14.38%

New York, United States, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Regenerative Agriculture Market Size is to Grow from USD 7.64 Billion in 2023 to USD 29.27 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.38% during the projected period.





Regenerative agriculture is an agricultural and land management method that prioritizes biodiversity and soil health restoration. Regenerative agriculture aims to create farming systems that produce food while also being ecologically friendly. The aims are to reduce chemical inputs, save water, and implement holistic management strategies. Regenerative agriculture focuses on the protection, repair, and management of good soil. Regenerative agriculture supports two techniques: cover cropping and pasture cropping. Another key part of regenerative agriculture is biodiversity restoration, which is made possible by integrated livestock, intercropping, and diversified crop rotations. Regenerative agriculture is primarily reliant on water conservation through proper irrigation and rainwater harvesting. Regenerative agriculture, a comprehensive land management approach, is gaining popularity due to its role in sustainable food production, climate change mitigation, and resilience to weather events, particularly in addressing soil erosion.

Global Regenerative Agriculture Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Agriculture (Agroforestry, Silvopasture, Aquaculture/Ocean Farming, No-Till & Pasture Cropping, Holistically Managed Grazing, Biochar, & Others), By Application (Soil & Crop Management, Biodiversity, Operations Management, & Others), By End User (Farmers, Service Organizations, Advisory Bodies & Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The agroforestry segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global regenerative agriculture market during the predicted timeframe.

On the basis of the agriculture type, the global regenerative agriculture market is divided into agroforestry, silvopasture, aquaculture/ocean farming, no-till & pasture cropping, holistically managed grazing, biochar, and others. Among these, the agroforestry segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global regenerative agriculture market during the predicted timeframe. Agroforestry, a farming system combining trees, crops, and cattle, has gained popularity for improving soil health, increasing biodiversity, and enhancing agricultural production's sustainability.

The biodiversity segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global regenerative agriculture market during the estimated period.

On the basis of the application, the global regenerative agriculture market is divided into soil and crop management, biodiversity, operations management, and others. Among these, the biodiversity segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global regenerative agriculture market during the estimated period. Regenerative agriculture promotes biodiversity conservation through crop rotation, cover cropping, and diverse plantings, enhancing soil health, disease resistance, and nutrient cycling.

The farmer segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global regenerative agriculture market during the anticipated timeframe.

On the basis of end user, the global regenerative agriculture market is divided into farmers, service organizations, advisory bodies and others. Among these, the farmer segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global regenerative agriculture market during the anticipated timeframe. Farmers are the biggest users of regenerative agriculture systems since they are responsible for implementing and managing the techniques on their farms. They are critical to the success of regenerative agriculture since they are responsible for modifying their processes to become regenerative.

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global regenerative agriculture market over the predicted timeframe.

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global regenerative agriculture market over the predicted timeframe. Regenerative agriculture in North America is gaining demand due to its focus on soil health, biodiversity, and sustainability. Major food firms like General Mills and Danone are committed to regenerative farming, while investment funds like Axa, Tikehau Capital, and Unilever are backing this approach.

Europe is predicted to develop at the quickest rate in the global regenerative agriculture market over the period of forecasting. European Commission research predicts a significant future expansion of the industry, focusing on reducing chemical inputs, improving carbon sequestration, and promoting cover crops, crop rotations, and agroforestry. France, Germany, and Spain have initiated regenerative agricultural measures.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Regenerative Agriculture Market include General Mills, Danone, Patagonia Provisions, Rodale Institute, Timberland, Applegate Farms, Dr. Bronner's, Nature's Path, Stonyfield Farm, White Oak Pastures, Organic Valley, Perdue Farms, Cascadian Farm, Epic Provisions, Kashi, Maple Hill Creamery, Annie's Homegrown, Vital Farms & others.

Recent Developments

In July 2023, PepsiCo and Walmart contributed USD 120 million over seven years to help US and Canadian farmers improve soil health and water quality.

In May 2022, Unilever, a worldwide consumer goods company, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in May 2022 with AXA, a global asset management and insurance company, and Tikehau Capital, an alternative asset management organization.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Regenerative Agriculture Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Regenerative Agriculture Market, By Agriculture Type

Agroforestry

Silvopasture

Aquaculture/Ocean Farming

No-Till & Pasture Cropping

Holistically Managed Grazing

Biochar

Others.

Global Regenerative Agriculture Market, By Application

Soil and Crop Management

Biodiversity

Operations Management

Others

Global Regenerative Agriculture Market, By End User

Farmers

Service Organizations

Advisory Bodies

Others

Global Regenerative Agriculture Market, By Region

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



