Global Hemophilia Treatment Regimen and Therapy Research Report 2024: Market to Surpass $17.75 Billion by 2028, Driven by the Development of Novel Hemophilia Treatments

Dublin, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hemophilia Market (By Treatment Regimen, Type & Therapy): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2024-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hemophilia market is anticipated to reach US$17.76 billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.81% during the period spanning 2024-2028

The growth in the market has been driven by factors like increasing healthcare expenditure, surging identified hemophilia patient volume, increased focus on prophylactic treatment, rise in male population and favorable government initiatives.

The market is expected to face certain challenges such as high cost of treatment and reluctance to switch to newer therapies. To overcome these challenges, the market would witness some key trends like development of novel hemophilia treatments and rising popularity of gene therapy.



The global hemophilia market by treatment regimen can be segmented as follows: prophylaxis and on-demand. In 2023, the higher share was held by prophylaxis segment, followed by on-demand segment. The global hemophilia market by type can be segmented into the following: hemophilia A and hemophilia B, where hemophilia A held a larger share of the market in 2023. The global hemophilia market by therapy can be segmented as follows: replacement therapy and ITI therapy. The dominant share of the market in 2023 was held by replacement therapy segment.



The global hemophilia market by region can be segmented into the following regions: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. In 2023, the dominant share of the market was held by North America, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The factors like rising prevalence of hemophilia, growing knowledge amongst individuals regarding different treatment methods and surging inclination towards prophylaxis treatment contributed towards growth in the North American market.



Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global hemophilia market, segmented into hemophilia A and hemophilia B.

The major regional markets North America, Europe and Asia Pacific with country analysis of the US have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Pfizer Inc., Bayer Group, Sanofi S.A., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Novo Nordisk and CSL Limited) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience

Hemophilia Drugs Manufacturers

API Suppliers

End Users (Hospital, Medical Centers, Clinical Institutes)

Healthcare Consulting Firms

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 102 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $14.17 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $17.76 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

1.1 Hemophilia

1.2 Types of Hemophilia

1.3 Signs & Symptoms

1.4 Diagnosis of Hemophilia

1.5 Treatment of Hemophilia



2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Impact on Global Economy

2.2 Global Prevalence of COVID-19

2.3 Impact on Healthcare Spending

2.4 Post-COVID Scenario



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Hemophilia Market by Value

3.2 Global Hemophilia Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Hemophilia Market by Treatment Regimen

3.4 Global Hemophilia Market by Type

3.4.1 Global Hemophilia A Market Forecast by Value

3.4.2 Global Hemophilia A Market by Severity

3.4.3 Global Hemophilia A Market by Treatment Type

3.4.4 Global Hemophilia A Market by Treatment Regimen

3.4.5 Global Hemophilia A Market Value by Treatment Regimen

3.4.6 Global Hemophilia B Market Forecast by Value

3.4.7 Global Hemophilia B Market by Severity

3.4.8 Global Hemophilia B Market by Treatment Type

3.4.9 Global Hemophilia B Market by Treatment Regimen

3.4.10 Global Hemophilia B Market Value by Treatment Regimen

3.5 Global Hemophilia Market by Therapy

3.5.1 Global Hemophilia Replacement Therapy Market Forecast by Value

3.5.2 Global Hemophilia ITI Therapy Market Forecast by Value

3.6 Global Hemophilia Market by Region



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America

4.1.1 North America Hemophilia Market by Value

4.1.2 North America Hemophilia Market Forecast by Value

4.1.3 The US Hemophilia Market by Value

4.1.4 The US Hemophilia Market Forecast by Value

4.1.5 The US Hemophilia Market by Type

4.1.6 The US Hemophilia A Market Forecast by Value

4.1.7 The US Hemophilia A Treated Patient Volume Forecast

4.1.8 The US Hemophilia A Severe Patients on Prophylactic Therapy

4.1.9 The US Hemophilia A Severe Patients on On-Demand Therapy

4.1.10 The US Hemophilia A Mild to Moderate Patients on Prophylaxis Therapy

4.1.11 The US Hemophilia A Mild to Moderate Patients on On-Demand Therapy

4.1.12 The US Hemophilia B Market Forecast by Value

4.1.13 The US Hemophilia B Treated Patients Volume Forecast

4.1.14 The US Hemophilia B Severe Patients on Prophylaxis Therapy

4.1.15 The US Hemophilia B Severe Patients on On-Demand Therapy

4.1.16 The US Hemophilia B Mild to Moderate Patients on Prophylaxis Therapy

4.1.17 The US Hemophilia B Mild to Moderate Patients on On-Demand Therapy

4.2 Europe

4.2.1 Europe Hemophilia Market by Value

4.2.2 Europe Hemophilia Market Forecast by Value

4.2.3 Europe Hemophilia Patient Volume Forecast

4.2.4 Europe Hemophilia A Patient Volume Forecast

4.2.5 Europe Hemophilia B Patient Volume Forecast

4.3 Asia Pacific

4.3.1 Asia Pacific Hemophilia Market by Value

4.3.2 Asia Pacific Hemophilia Market Forecast by Value

4.4 ROW

4.4.1 ROW Hemophilia Market by Value

4.4.2 ROW Hemophilia Market Forecast by Value



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Increased Focus on Prophylactic Treatment

5.1.2 Increasing Diagnosis Rate

5.1.3 Rise in Global Healthcare Expenditure

5.1.4 Rise in Male Population

5.1.5 Favourable Government Initiatives

5.2 Key Trends & Development

5.2.1 Shifting Focus to Extended Half Life Therapies

5.2.2 Development of Novel Hemophilia Treatments

5.2.3 Popularity of Gene Therapy

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 High Cost of Treatment

5.3.2 Reluctance to Switch to New Therapies



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Global Hemophilia A Market Share by Company

6.1.2 Global Hemophilia A Factor VIII Products Market Share by Company

6.1.3 Global Hemophilia A FVIII Gene Therapy Market Share Forecast

6.1.4 Global Hemophilia B Market Share by Company

6.1.5 Global Hemophilia B Factor IX Products Market Share Forecast

6.1.6 Global Hemophilia B Factor IX Gene Therapy Market Share Forecast

6.2 The US Market

6.2.1 The US Hemophilia A Market Share by Company

6.3 Europe Market

6.3.1 Europe Hemophilia A Market Share by Company



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Pfizer Inc.

7.2 Bayer Group

7.3 Sanofi S.A.

7.4 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

7.5 Novo Nordisk

7.6 CSL Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ng5wqo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment