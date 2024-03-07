Share repurchase programme

Nørresundby, 7 March 2024
Announcement no.17/2024
The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 20/2023 dated 30 November 2023, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" regulation.
Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 20 million in the period from 1 December 2023 to 30 September 2024.
The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period below:
|Number of Shares
|Average Purchase Price
|Transaction value in DKK
|RTX shares prior to initiation of the programme
|258,528
|Accumulated share in the programme, latest announcement
|113,728
|9,188,884
|29 February 2024
|2,500
|96.39
|240,975
|1 March 2024
|2,300
|95.98
|220,754
|4 March 2024
|2,400
|93.39
|224,136
|5 March 2024
|2,700
|91.07
|245,889
|6 March 2024
|2,700
|88.71
|239,517
|Accumulated under the programme
|126,328
|82.01
|10,360,155
|RTX total shares
|8,467,838
|RTX Treasuty shares
|384,856
|4.5%
|of share capital
In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.
Enquiries and further information:
CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00
Attachment