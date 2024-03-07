Share repurchase programme

| Source: RTX A/S RTX A/S

Nørresundby, 7 March 2024
Announcement no.17/2024


The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 20/2023 dated 30 November 2023, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" regulation.

Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 20 million in the period from 1 December 2023 to 30 September 2024.

The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period below:

 Number of SharesAverage Purchase PriceTransaction value in DKK
RTX shares prior to initiation of the programme258,528  
Accumulated share in the programme, latest announcement113,728 9,188,884
29 February 20242,50096.39240,975
1 March 20242,30095.98220,754
4 March 20242,40093.39224,136
5 March 20242,70091.07245,889
6 March 20242,70088.71239,517
Accumulated under the programme 126,328 82.01 10,360,155
    
RTX total shares8,467,838  
RTX Treasuty shares384,8564.5%of share capital

In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.

Enquiries and further information:
CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00

Attachment


Attachments

RTX CA No 17-2024 - 07.03.24 - Share repurchase programme