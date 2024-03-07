Sidetrade strengthens scalability with Chief of Staff appointment

Sidetrade , the global leader in AI-powered Order-to-Cash applications, announces the appointment of Carole Benichou as its new Chief of Staff and latest addition to the executive committee. This appointment reaffirms Sidetrade's strategic plan through organic growth and acquisitions.



In her role as Chief of Staff, Benichou will act as a strategic advisor to Sidetrade’s CEO Olivier Novasque. She will play a key role in instrumentalizing Sidetrade’s vision and go-to-market strategies, creating added value with a unified global approach. Furthermore, Benichou will spearhead the development of strategic alliances worldwide with an emphasis on ‘the Big 4’consulting firms and will also contribute to M&A initiatives.

Olivier Novasque, Sidetrade CEO commented: "Carole’s remarkable career trajectory in the Software industry, coupled with her leadership and expertise in navigating complex sales cycles at a global level, position her as a key asset in driving Sidetrade's future.”

Benichou brings to Sidetrade an exceptional strategic acumen with two decades of experience spent devising marketing, go-to-market, alliances, pre-sales and customer success strategies at large American corporations, Procter & Gamble and Microsoft. Prior to joining Sidetrade, she was Senior Director in Azure Data & AI at Microsoft where she led pre-sales and customer success.

Reflecting on her new role, Carole Benichou, Sidetrade Chief of Staff, said: “It is a privilege to be joining Sidetrade as Chief of Staff, and I’m eager to contribute to the group’s impressive trajectory. Sidetrade's AI vision for the future is not only ambitious, but also firmly within reach, and I'm thrilled to be part of the journey as we accelerate our path to revenue growth.”

This appointment underscores Sidetrade’s commitment to expanding its Order-to-Cash footprint, supported by a strategy focused on leadership and optimizing go-to-market.





Media relations

Becca Parlby 00 44 7824 5055 84 bparlby@sidetrade.com

About Sidetrade ( www.sidetrade.com )

Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA) provides an AI-powered Order-to-Cash platform dedicated to securing and accelerating cash flow. Sidetrade’s next-generation AI, nicknamed Aimie, analyzes $6.6 trillion worth of B2B payment transactions daily in the Sidetrade Cloud to predict customer payment behavior and the attrition risk of more than 43 million buyers worldwide. Aimie recommends the best operational strategies, intelligently automates actions on the entire Order-to-Cash process, and dematerializes customer transactions to enhance productivity, performance, and working capital improvements.

Sidetrade has a global reach, with 320+ talented employees based in Paris, London, Birmingham, Dublin, Houston, and Calgary, serving global businesses in more than 85 countries. Amongst them: Bic, Biffa, Criteo, Expedia, HPE, Insight Enterprises, KPMG, Manpower, Nespresso, Nielsen, Nutrien, Siemens, Sodexo, Tech Data, UGI, Veolia, and XPO.

Sidetrade is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business.

For further information, visit us at www.sidetrade.com and follow us on X @Sidetrade.

In the event of any discrepancy between the French and English versions of this press release, only the English version is to be taken into account.







Attachment