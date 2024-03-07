Omics-Based Clinical Trials Market to Reach USD 54.42 Billion to 2031 | InsightAce Analytic

Jersey City, NJ, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Omics-Based Clinical Trials Market – (By Phase Type (Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, and Phase IV), By Study Design Type (Interventional Studies, Observational Studies, and Expanded Access Studies), By Indication Type (Oncology, Cardiology, Respiratory Diseases, Skin Diseases, CNS Diseases, Immunology, Genetic Diseases, and Others)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Omics-Based Clinical Trials Market is valued at US$ 29.51 Bn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 54.42 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 8.13% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.

The Omics-Based Clinical Trials Market is a subset of the healthcare business that focuses on using omics technologies, such as proteomics, genomics, metabolomics, and transcriptomics, to plan and implement clinical trials. Omics technologies entail a thorough examination of biological molecules and their interactions within an organism. In clinical trials, omics-based approaches seek to obtain a better knowledge of diseases, identify biomarkers, and tailor treatment regimens. Integrating omics data into clinical trials allows researchers to better categorize patients, optimize drug development, and improve overall trial results. The Omics-Based Clinical Trials Market includes a variety of stakeholders, including pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, academic institutions, and technology providers, all working to advance precision medicine and improve patient care by incorporating omics technologies into clinical trials.

The key drivers were rising investment in the pharmaceutical business by prominent actors to boost productivity, rising demand for omics-based clinical trials, and an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases. With the increasing global prevalence and burden of chronic diseases such as cancer, there is a need to investigate various biological targets that may serve as both biomarkers of clinical risk and therapeutic targets.





Free PDF Report Brochure @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/2355





Recent Developments:

In Jan 2023, Rznomics Inc. and Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. entered into a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) partnership for viral vectors. By capitalizing on Charles River's expertise in viral vector CDMO, Rznomics intends to commence clinical development for liver cancer patients using its RNA-based anticancer gene therapy.

In Jan 2022, Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE commenced a clinical trial to assess the safety, tolerance, and immune response of an Omicron-derived vaccination in healthy persons aged 18 to 55. The trial included three groups that investigated various dosages of the existing Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine or a vaccination based on the Omicron variant.

In February 2021, Parexel and Neo Genomics developed a precision medicine strategic alliance with the goal of improving study designs and speeding up patient matching in cancer clinical trials.

List of Prominent Players in the Omics-Based Clinical Trials Market:



Parexel International Corporation

Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD)

Charles River Laboratory

ICON plc

SGS SA

Eli Lilly and Company

Pfizer Inc.

Covance Inc.

Novo Nordisk

Rebus Bio,

Other Prominent Players





Buy 180 Pages Full Report @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/buy-report/2355





Omics-Based Clinical Trials Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value in 2023 USD 29.51 Bn Market Size Value in 2031 USD 54.42 Bn Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 8.13% from 2024 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Bn and CAGR from 2024 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By Phase Type, Study Design Type and Indication Type Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; France; Italy; Spain; Southeast Asia; South Korea

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

One of the most important factors driving the market expansion is the ongoing advancement of omics technologies, such as genomics and proteomics, which have considerably increased our ability to investigate and understand the molecular foundation of diseases. This allows researchers to uncover precise biomarkers and genetic variations that can be utilized to tailor treatment approaches and improve clinical trial design. Furthermore, there is a continuously increasing demand for personalized medicine as patients and healthcare professionals grasp the potential benefits of adapting treatments to individual features. Omics-based clinical trials allow for the collection of extensive molecular data from patients, resulting in more precise patient categorization and tailored therapy.

Challenges:

One constraint is the high expense associated with omics technologies. The technology, reagents, and knowledge needed for omics-based research can be costly, making it difficult for smaller firms or research institutions with limited resources to fully embrace these approaches. Another constraint is the complexity of omics data analysis. The massive amount of data created by omics technology necessitates sophisticated bioinformatics tools and knowledge to understand and extract valuable insights. This can be a hindrance for researchers who need access to computational resources or bioinformatics support. Furthermore, there are regulatory and ethical concerns with the use of omics technologies in clinical trials. Ensuring patient privacy, gaining informed consent, and following to regulatory rules can all complicate and slow the deployment of omics-based treatments.

Regional Trends:

North America dominated the omics-based clinical trial market. This might be ascribed to significant R&D investments, the existence of multinational players, and efforts to develop fresh patents. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is the fastest developing industry, with several wealthy nations investing in the region. Furthermore, recruitment for clinical trials is increasing in Asia compared to North America and Europe. This is owing to the vast patient population and low trial costs. The region has a well-developed clinical research industry, with numerous international pharmaceutical companies and CROs operating there for over two decades. Many organizations are expanding production facilities in the region to conduct omics-based research.





Curious About This Latest Version Of The Report? Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/2355





Segmentation of Omics-Based Clinical Trials Market-

By Phase Type -

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

By Study Design Type -

Interventional Studies

Observational Studies

Expanded Access Studies

By Indication Type -

Oncology

Cardiology

Respiratory Diseases

Skin Diseases

CNS Diseases

Immunology

Genetic Diseases

Others

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

About Us:

InsighAce Analytic is a specializing in market research and consulting services that helps in building business strategies. Our mission is to provide high quality insights with using data analytics techniques and visualization tools that drives the disruption and innovation in market research industry. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with in-depth analysis and key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Follow Us @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/insightace-analytic-pvt-ltd/

Subscribe Our Exclusive Newsletters @ https://www.linkedin.com/newsletters/latest-market-research-reports-6929319878155739136/