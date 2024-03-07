Publication on March 7, 2024

Non regulated information – Press release BEL ESG index

EVS joins BEL ESG Index, reinforcing commitment to sustainability

Liège, Belgium, March 7th, 2024

EVS, globally recognized as a leading provider of live video technology for broadcast and new media productions, proudly annonces its inclusion in the BEL ESG Index, a testament to the company’s unwavering dedication to environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles.

The BEL ESG Index serves as a benchmark for investors and stakeholders seeking companies that prioritize sustainability and responsible business practices.

The recognition, following an assessment combining economic performance with Environmental, Social and Governance consideration, is showcasing the commitment of EVS to fostering positive environmental impact, promoting social responsibility, and upholding high governance standards. The company's inclusion in the BEL ESG Index reflects its continuous efforts to align business strategies with sustainable development goals and to contribute positively to the communities in which it operates.

EVS' Leadership Team expresses its gratitude for this acknowledgment, highlighting the collective efforts of team members, partners, and stakeholders who have played a crucial role in achieving this milestone. EVS remains dedicated to further enhancing its ESG performance and pursuing initiatives that create long-term value for both shareholders and society.

Serge Van Herck, CEO, comments: "We are honored to be included in the BEL ESG Index, a recognition of our steadfast commitment to sustainability. This achievement underscores the hard work and dedication of our entire team, and we look forward to continuing our journey towards a more sustainable and responsible future."

Key focus area’s of EVS' ESG initiatives include:

Customer Carbon Footprint (planet)

Company Carbon Footprint (planet)

Talent Management (people)

Diversity & Inclusion (people)

Customer Experience (communities)

Local Social Contribution (communities)

Cybersecurity (governance)

Sustainable Supply Chain (governance)

Business Ethics (governance)





As EVS joins the BEL ESG Index, it reaffirms its position as a responsible organization, striving for excellence not only in business performance but also in creating a positive impact on the world.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the business, financial condition, and results of operations of EVS and its affiliates. These statements are based on the current expectations or beliefs of EVS's management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties relate to changes in technology and market requirements, the company’s concentration on one industry, decline in demand for the company’s products and those of its affiliates, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, and loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition which could cause the actual results or performance of the company to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. EVS undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.



About us

EVS is globally recognized as the leading provider in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Spanning the entire production process, EVS solutions are trusted by production teams worldwide to deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news to billions of viewers every day – and in real-time. As we continue to expand our footprint, our dedication to sustainable growth for both our business and the industry is clearly demonstrated through our ESG strategy. This commitment is not only reflected in our results, but also in our high ratings from different agencies.

Headquartered in Liège, Belgium, the company has a global presence with offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, North and Latin America, employing over 600 team members and ensuring sales, training and technical support to more than 100 countries.

EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371.

For more information, please visit www.evs.com.









