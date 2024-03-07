Global Surgical Robot Market Poised for Strong Growth, Foreseen to Reach $46.37 Billion by 2028 Amid 5G Revolution, Technology Integration, and Advances in Diagnostic Tech

Dublin, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Surgical Robot Market (By Type & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2024-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The recent analysis on the global surgical robot market has been meticulously studied, offering insights into the impactful trend of robotic-assisted surgeries and the potential effects of COVID-19 on the industry's growth trajectory. With an anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.88%, the market is expected to surge to US$46.37 billion by the year 2028.

Robotic technology's prominent integration into surgical procedures has revolutionized the operating landscape, with the market finding robust support from an aging demographic, escalating global healthcare expenditure, and rising disposable incomes across various regions. Notably, laparoscopic robots have solidified their market dominance, owing to their ability to perform complex surgeries with minimally invasive techniques and superior benefits like enhanced dexterity and precision.

Market Dynamics and Regional Insights

Furthermore, the report delves into the market dynamics, including drivers such as the swiftly rising chronic disorder incidents and government-backed initiatives propelling the industry forward. Nonetheless, potential restraints are identified, including the prohibitive costs associated with surgical robotics and a gap in the availability of trained experts.

Precise analysis segments the market into various surgery types, highlighting the expansive reach of surgical robots across laparoscopic, orthopedic, and other innovative medical domains. The segmentation provides a detailed landscape of the current and future adaptations of these technologies in the medical field.

An extensive regional segmentation reveals North America’s leadership in the global market, owing to a myriad of factors such as advancements in existing technologies and a diverse range of surgical applications. Europe trails closely, while the Asia Pacific region demonstrates substantial growth potential.

The competitive landscape offers a deeply researched view into leading entities shaping the surgical robots market with Auris Health, Medtronic, Stryker, Intuitive Surgical, Zimmer Biomet, and Smith & Nephew at the forefront.

Impact on Key Stakeholders

The global surgical robot market trends are pertinent to manufacturers and suppliers keen on strategizing their market positioning.

Medical professionals will gain invaluable foresights on the latest robotic technologies that could redefine surgical best practices.

Investment bankers seeking to understand the market potential for informed financial decision-making.

Government bodies and regulatory authorities aiming to monitor and facilitate industry advancements.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $21.72 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $46.37 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

1.1 Surgical Robots

1.1.1 Surgical Robots- Introduction

1.1.2 Key Features of Surgical Robots

1.2 Type of Surgical Robots

1.3 Advantages of Surgical Robots

1.4 Disadvantages of Surgical Robots



2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Surgical Robot Market

2.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Elective Surgeries

2.3 Challenges for Surgical Workforce

2.4 Post-COVID Scenario



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Surgical Robot Market by Value

3.2 Global Surgical Robot Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Surgical Robot Market by Surgery Type

3.3.1 Global Laparoscopic Surgical Robot Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Laparoscopic Surgical Robot Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Global Orthopedic Surgical Robot Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Orthopedic Surgical Robot Market Forecast by Value

3.3.5 Global Percutaneous Surgical Robot Market by Value

3.3.6 Global Percutaneous Surgical Robot Market Forecast by Value

3.3.7 Global Natural Orifice Surgical Robot Market by Value

3.3.8 Global Natural Orifice Surgical Robot Market Forecast by Value

3.3.9 Global Panvascular Surgical Robot Market by Value

3.3.10 Global Panvascular Surgical Robot Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global Surgical Robot Market by Region



4. Regional Market

4.1 North America

4.1.1 North America Surgical Robot Market Forecast by Value

4.1.2 North America Surgical Robot Market by Region

4.1.3 The US Surgical Robot Market Forecast by Value

4.1.4 The US Surgical Robot Market by Surgery Type

4.1.5 The US Laparoscopic Surgical Robot Market Forecast by Value

4.1.6 The US Laparoscopic Surgical Robot Market by Component

4.1.7 The US Laparoscopic Surgical Robot Components Market Forecast by Value

4.1.8 The US Joint Replacement Surgical Robot Market Forecast by Value

4.1.9 The US Joint Replacement Surgical Robot Market by Component

4.1.10 The US Joint Replacement Surgical Robot Components Market Forecast by Value

4.1.11 Rest of North America Surgical Robot Market Forecast by Value

4.2 Europe

4.2.1 Europe Surgical Robot Market Forecast by Value

4.3 Asia Pacific

4.3.1 Asia Pacific Surgical Robot Market Forecast by Value

4.3.2 Asia Pacific Surgical Robot Market by Region

4.3.3 China Surgical Robot Market Forecast by Value

4.3.4 China Surgical Robot Market by Surgery Type

4.3.5 China Laparoscopic Surgical Robot Market Forecast by Value

4.3.6 China Laparoscopic Surgical Robot Market by Component

4.3.7 China Laparoscopic Surgical Robot Components Market Forecast by Value

4.3.8 China Laparoscopic Surgical Robot Market by Number of Robots

4.3.9 China Laparoscopic Surgical Robot Market Forecast by Number of Robots

4.3.10 China Orthopedic Surgical Robot Market Forecast by Value

4.3.11 China Orthopedic Surgical Robot Market by Type

4.3.12 China Joint Replacement and Other Surgical Robot Market Forecast by Value

4.3.13 China Joint Replacement Surgical Robot Market by Cumulative Number of Robots

4.3.14 China Joint Replacement Surgical Robot Market Forecast by Cumulative Number of Robots

4.3.15 China Percutaneous Surgical Robot Market Forecast by Value

4.3.16 China Percutaneous Surgical Robot Market by Number of Newly Installed Robots

4.3.17 China Percutaneous Surgical Robot Market Forecast by Number of Newly Installed Robots

4.3.18 China Panvascular Surgical Robot Market Forecast by Value

4.3.19 China Panvascular Surgical Robot Market Forecast by Number of Newly Installed Robots

4.3.20 China Natural Orifice Surgical Robot Market Forecast by Value

4.3.21 China Natural Orifice Surgical Robot Market Forecast by Number of Newly Installed Robots

4.3.22 Rest of Asia Pacific Surgical Robot Market Forecast by Value

4.4 Rest of the World

4.4.1 Rest of the World Surgical Robot Market Forecast by Value



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Aging Population

5.1.2 Rise in Disposable Income

5.1.3 Accelerating Spending on Health

5.1.4 Advantages of Robotic-assisted Surgery

5.1.5 Rapid Increase in Chronic Disorders

5.1.6 Favorable Government Policies and Support

5.1.7 Advances in Diagnostic Tech

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Integration of New Technologies

5.2.2 5G to Revolutionize Robotic-assisted Surgery

5.2.3 Diversification in Revenue Streams

5.2.4 Diversification in Surgery Types

5.2.5 Increasing C-Section Surgeries

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 High Cost of Surgical Robotic Systems and their Associated Procedures

5.3.2 Shortage of Skilled Professionals



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Global Market Share - Key Players



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

7.2 Stryker Corporation

7.3 Medtronic plc

7.4 Smith & Nephew plc

7.5 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

7.6 Johnson & Johnson (Auris Health, Inc.)

