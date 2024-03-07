CNH Zedelgem: Where big farm machinery meets cutting edge tech

Basildon, March 7, 2024

At CNH we deliver customer inspired innovation, integrating great iron and advanced tech. The result: industry leading products that make farming more productive, efficient and profitable.

Our photo series gives a behind-the-scenes glimpse of where modern harvesting comes to life. Discover our Harvesting Center of Excellence – Zedelgem, Belgium – home of the award-winning New Holland CR11 combine.

Founded in 1906, our New Holland Harvesting Center of Excellence produces the industry leading CX and CR combine harvesters. It is also the birthplace of Europe’s first self-propelled combine harvester.

We recently announced the latest developments for the site, a €150 million five-year investment plan to expand both research & development and production capabilities. This plan focuses on further enhancement and production of the new CR11, our New Holland brand’s next generation flagship combine harvester. This machine uses advanced artificial intelligence technologies to deliver the high productivity and yield our customers’ demand. Real-time machine learning, automated predictive adjustments, intelligent fuel management, and unique sensors to assess crop nutrient composition are just a few of its extraordinary features.

Automation to drive productivity is at the heart of the CR11 combine, and this principle holds true for its production as well. The assembly and logistics area will be completely redesigned using lean principles. Automated guided vehicles will move the combines through the assembly line, creating a safer, more efficient, and more flexible process. The combines will be comprehensively tested and inspected in the four new inline test stations, ensuring the highest build quality.

